‘That Room Is A Problem:’ Cris Carter Critical Of Steelers WR’s Disappointing 2024 Campaign

There’s a lot wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. When Russell Wilson first became the starter, they looked alright, but over the last four games of the season, things took a turn for the worse. It looked more like the same from the Steelers’ offense. Part of that may have been because George Pickens missed several games with an injury. Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter believes the Steelers’ receiver room is their biggest Achilles heel.

“There is one way to correct the Steelers’ problems,” Carter said recently on The Stephan A. Smith Show. “And that is they need a better wide receiver room. They need better guys. They need better people. They need a coach who will take control of that wide receiver room.

“Because they have had problems with that room. Even when [Antonio Brown] was there, they had problems with that room. That has continued after he’s left. [George] Pickens is an issue. He is not playing up to his ability.”

Carter isn’t wrong. The Steelers’ receivers were a serious problem this year. Outside of Pickens, they didn’t have anyone that could consistently win. No one finished with 1,000 receiving yards. Pickens led the way with 900 yards, but besides him, only Calvin Austin III was able to accumulate over 500 yards. It was a disappointing showcase.

Carter continued explaining his dissatisfaction with that group, pointing to the knowledge he’d gained from talking to Mike Tomlin.

“This is not something I’m guessing about, okay? I know Mike Tomlin. I’ve had conversations with Mike Tomlin over the last year and a half. That room is a problem.”

The Steelers were well aware of that, too. Before the season even began, they tried to trade for a proven pass-catcher. They reportedly struck out on Brandon Aiyuk, Davante Adams, and Cooper Kupp. Instead, they settled for Mike Williams, who caught only nine passes with the Steelers.

Pickens’ attitude was also a serious issue. Carter is correct that he seems to be another in a long line of problematic Steelers receivers. Too often, he allowed his emotions to control him on the field. For a number one receiver, hurting the team like that is unacceptable.

Their receivers weren’t the only thing hurting the Steelers, but they played a huge role. That was never more evident than when Pickens missed time. The Steelers went 1-2 in those games, which kicked off their offense’s downward spiral.

The Steelers are likely to attempt to upgrade that position this offseason. Hopefully, Roman Wilson can be a contributor next year. However, they’re going to need more than just him to improve their offense. If the Steelers want to field a competitive offense, they need more playmakers. This season proved that.