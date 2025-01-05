Steelers Officially Lose AFC North As Ravens Capture Division Crown

Despite holding the AFC North lead for most of the year, a late-season Pittsburgh Steelers collapse has cost them the division crown. No longer controlling their destiny entering Week 18, the Baltimore Ravens will wear hats and T-shirts into the postseason, winning the division by beating the Cleveland Browns Saturday afternoon. Pittsburgh is kicking off the nightcap only playing for Wild Card seeding.

From Weeks 1-16, only once did the Steelers not hold the division lead, a brief second-place slip in Week 7 they regained the following week. Sitting at 10-3 in mid-December, they had a commanding lead and margin to win the AFC North. But losses to the Philadelphia Eagles, Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs flipped the script. Baltimore, which staved off elimination by beating Pittsburgh in Week 16, finished the season winning its final four games to capture the division title for the second-straight season.

Pittsburgh entered the final regular-season weekend needing a Royal Flush to return to first place. Beyond beating the Cincinnati Bengals, they also needed the Cleveland Browns to upset the Ravens. In what would’ve been a historical outcome, Baltimore took care of business to kick off Week 18, pulling away from the Browns in the second half in a 35-10 win to finish the year 12-5.

Having lost the AFC North, the Steelers will either enter the playoffs as the fifth or sixth seed. A win over the Bengals will secure the No. 5 seed. A loss combined with a Los Angeles Chargers win or tie to the Las Vegas Raiders will drop the Steelers a slot to No. 6. Losses by the Steelers and Chargers keep Pittsburgh at the fifth seed.

The No. 5 seed will travel to Houston and play the Texans next weekend. The No. 6 seed will head to Baltimore for the Wild Card Round.

It’s a disappointing finish for the Steelers. Despite having a tough year-end schedule, one that was known since its release in May, even beating one of those three teams would’ve either clinched the North or given them divisional control for the final weekend. Pittsburgh will go another year without hosting a playoff game, its last occurrence coming in the 2020 Wild Card Round. A forgettable game, upset by the COVID-afflicted Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers’ AFC North drought extends just as long. Their last division win came in 2020 thanks to an 11-0 start that provided buffer from a sliding finish. The Cincinnati Bengals and Ravens have won the division more recently than the Steelers. Only the Cleveland makes Pittsburgh’s streak look inoffensive; the Browns haven’t finished first since 1989.