Report: Bears To Hire Antwaan Randle El, Continuing His Climb Up NFL Coaching Ladder

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antwaan Randle El is being hired by the Chicago Bears to become their assistant head coach and WRs coach. This is another step up the coaching ladder for Randle El, continuing his rapid ascension up the ranks.

Randle El began his coaching career in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an offensive assistant. After two seasons in that role, he went to the Detroit Lions to be their WRs coach for the last four seasons. Lions OC Ben Johnson was just hired to be the Bears’ new head coach, and he is bringing Randle El along with him and giving him a nice promotion in the process.

He will still be working with the receivers, including a very talented group consisting of Rome Odunze and D.J. Moore, but he will also be assisting with some of the duties required of a head coach. This seems like a great stepping stone for Randle El to either become an offensive coordinator in the next couple years, or possibly even make the leap right to head coach himself.

The Lions recently pulled off a trick play that Randle El was a part of in the playoffs back in 2004. I would guess he had a major hand in making that happen. His close proximity to one of the top rising coaches in the league could do wonders for his career. They are also working in a high-profile situation with 2024 No. 1 pick QB Caleb Williams. If Randle El can help that offense get going, more opportunities will undoubtedly come his way.

Randle El was with the Steelers from 2002-05, and then again in 2010 as a player. He earned a first-team All-Pro honor in 2005 and helped the Steelers win their fifth Super Bowl ring that year, including a 43-yard TD pass to Hines Ward. A college QB and an NFL WR, Randle El brings a unique perspective as a coach that is clearly being highly valued.