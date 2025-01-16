Dulac: Steelers Have ‘No Interest’ In Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, there are questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room. While last offseason the team at least had QB Kenny Pickett under contract, the Steelers could see both quarterbacks who started for them in 2024, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, hit free agency.

That’s led to a lot of speculation about what the Steelers should do at quarterback, and Aaron Rodgers has been brought up as a potential solution after a year in which he struggled and likely won’t be returning to the New York Jets. But during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said the Steelers don’t have any interest in Rodgers when asked about their quarterback situation.

“I can tell you it won’t be Aaron Rodgers. They have no interest in doing that,” Dulac said.

Rodgers is a four-time MVP, but after tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season, he didn’t look like the same quarterback in 2024. He threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, but the Jets finished 5-12 and head coach Robert Saleh was fired midseason. In recent years, Rodgers has also made more headlines off the field than on it, and if he did come to Pittsburgh, some of the comments he makes away from the game could wind up being a distraction.

Couple that with the fact that he’s 41 years old and seems to be on the downswing of his career, and it’s understandable why the Steelers wouldn’t have interest in him. If the team were to sign Aaron Rodgers, it would likely just be for one or two years, and then the Steelers are right back where they started when it comes to looking for a quarterback. It’s going to be tough to find a long-term solution at the position this offseason, but a 41-year-old Rodgers likely won’t be the team’s best option when it comes to even a bridge quarterback.

Dulac did say the Steelers could be a landing spot for Sam Darnold, who makes more sense than Rodgers. He led the Vikings to a 14-3 record in the regular season, although he struggled in their Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions and their Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. But there’s at least some upside there, and he proved this season that he can win. Rodgers has a Super Bowl victory and a history of winning with the Green Bay Packers, but his struggles this season make it hard to project what he could do in Pittsburgh, especially with a team that right now doesn’t have a whole lot of weapons.

While his name will likely still be floated, as will a whole bunch of others, it doesn’t seem like Aaron Rodgers will be donning the Black and Gold in 2025.