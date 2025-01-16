Arthur Smith Completes Head Coach Interview With Jets

The second of two known head coach interviews for Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was completed today with the New York Jets announcing it on X.

We have completed an interview with Arthur Smith for our Head Coach position. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 16, 2025

Smith interviewed with the Chicago Bears yesterday and now with the Jets. Both teams have quite a few reported interviews on the schedule as well as several that have already been completed. Smith’s competition includes the likes of Pete Carroll, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Ron Rivera, Brian Flores, Todd Monken, Kliff Kingsbury, Mike McCarthy, Rex Ryan and other notable names across both jobs.

Smith told reporters earlier this year that he and his family love it in Pittsburgh and he would like to stay unless the perfect head coach opportunity presents itself. The Bears would seem to fit that mold better with last year’s No. 1 overall pick in QB Caleb Williams, but I suppose that depends on his idea of perfect. The Jets are decidedly less perfect with no GM currently, no clarity on the quarterback position, and a mess with the owner-GM-head coach relationship in 2024.

That being said, ESPN insider Dan Graziano predicted that Smith would ultimately land the Jets’ job. Meanwhile, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo says he would not be surprised if Justin Fields ends up following Smith. Maybe his perfect situation entails going somewhere he can bring Fields with him. Smith was vocal in his support of Fields after he was benched earlier in the season.

The most likely outcome is that Smith remains in Pittsburgh, but he’s drawing a decent amount of interest and he’s well-respected in league circles. He would probably still be with the Atlanta Falcons if they would have had a quarterback for him in any of his three seasons as the head coach.

Coaching hires are being held up by the teams still in the playoffs. Some of the top candidates are still coaching, so the dominoes will start to fall once teams like the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, and Baltimore Ravens exit the tournament.