WR Ben Skowronek Injured Against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Ben Skowronek suffered an injury against the Baltimore Ravens and was seen on the FOX broadcast heading to the locker room at the end of the first quarter. Per Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten, Skowronek suffered a hip injury and is questionable to return.

#Steelers WR Ben Skowronek suffered a hip injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 21, 2024

Skowronek started the game strong with two receptions for 25 yards. He appeared to get rolled up on early but stayed in the game, so the injury may have occurred on Pittsburgh’s opening drive, but it’s unknown when exactly it occurred.

With WR George Pickens out for his third-straight game due to a hamstring injury, the Steelers need their full complement of active receivers so losing Skowronek would hurt on offense. He’s also one of Pittsburgh’s gunners, and he has two fumble recoveries this season, so the team’s special teams are also going to be impacted if Skowronek is unable to return to the game.

This season, Skowronek has five receptions for 69 yards, and he’s become a bigger part of the team’s game plan in recent weeks, especially with Pickens injured. The Steelers signed Skowronek to their practice squad ahead of the season, and he was signed to the active roster shortly after.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.