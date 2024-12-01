Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Bengals

Following each game in the 2024 Steelers season I will once again be giving my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. They will be instant reactions while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular Season Week 13 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

1. _ecember Football – Evidently both teams forgot something at home as the “D” was missing in this one. Especially in the first half. The AFC North football games usually lead to physical, slobber knocker-type games. Ask Calvin Austin III and he would agree after taking two monster hits. For everyone else, it was a wide-open, defense-optional game.

However, in typical Steelers fashion, despite piling up over 500 yards of offense we still had to sweat it out. A divisional win on the road is huge right now and gives them a little momentum for the Browns rematch next week.

2. Game of Throwns – We got to see two different Russell Wilsons in this game, and both were good. Arthur Smith noticed something in the film work last week and that led to a lot of throws. For three quarters, the play calling led to approximately a 75-percent share of pass plays.

In the first half, Wilson took what was there. Dump-downs to running backs accounting for 137 of his 257 first-half yards. In the second half, we saw more pocket movement, some pump fakes, and Wilson working through his reads to find the open man. It was an impressive performance and shows they can put up points.

3. Back-to-Back-to-Back – While we’re on the subject let’s talk about those running backs. The Bengals were missing middle linebacker Logan Wilson, and the Steeler offense exploited that. Led by Najee Harris the running back committee combined for 100 yards on the ground on 22 carries. The backs also contributed 146 yards on 13 receptions. Any day you get nearly 250 yards from your running backs, the offense should look rather good. It was a little curious Jaylen Warren was used so infrequently but I can’t complain with the production.

4. DPI – Going forward that will stand for “Did Porter interfere? The Seattle Seahawks had their Legion of Boom era where the defensive backs were continually physical based on the theory that the referees can’t call a penalty on every play. Maybe Joey Porter Jr. is testing that theory.

Four accepted penalties in this game, including three for defensive pass interference. Two other penalties were declined. He now has eight accepted penalties over the last four games. He also allowed a game-clinching interception to go right through his hands. He wasn’t even guarding Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals’ best receiver. If you’re going to talk the talk of a lockdown corner, you have to perform much better.

5. Payton’s Place – With each passing week rookie linebacker Payton Wilson is making his presence known. His participation is fairly consistent in the 40- to 50-percent range on defense. He had a big interception two weeks ago. A scoop and score in this game and nearly had another fumble recovery early in the game. He took away a checkdown option that led to a sack. His blitz timing and effectiveness have become more prevalent, Wilson getting to the area of the quarterback quickly. I really enjoy watching his game develop.

6. Signs of Life – When it comes to sacking the quarterback we have been spoiled. The Steelers have led the league in sacks in four of the last seven years and were second in another year.

This year it has been lacking a bit but there were moments, big moments, today. T.J. Watt has had a quiet year for him but had two sacks and a forced fumble that led to three points. Nick Herbig had a strip-sack returned for touchdown. Cam Heyward had a sack and pass deflection that ended in an interception. It’s a three-man show at the moment. The return of Alex Highsmith will be a boost for the stretch run.

7. Change is Good – Another observation about Russell Wilson. It appeared that he was more active when it came to changing plays at the line of scrimmage. That could be from becoming more comfortable in the offense or it could have been something they planned for since the last game. Remember, in recent years, that option wasn’t there for the quarterback. Whatever the reasoning behind it, it’s a positive for the offense and helpful in keeping the chains moving.

8. Living on the Edge – George Pickens is a frustrating player. So much talent. A tremendous athlete with the ability to make plays. He’s a game changer. Both positively and negatively. What prompts a player to make a catch at the 13-yard line, run an additional 20 yards to the end zone and make a gesture to the crowd, something that has been penalized every single time a player has done it this season?

By the way, who decided prior to the season that mimicking the use of a gun was going to be the “in thing” this season. Is it dumb to penalize that? Maybe. But they’ve been told not to do it. Stop hurting the team for vanity.

9. Biding Their Time – The trade for Mike Williams was considered, by some, to be and upgrade to the Steelers’ wide receiver group. We knew he wasn’t a great route runner, but he was deemed a strong performer on 50/50 balls. His lone target and reception with the Steelers were huge. Why hasn’t there been more? Can Arthur Smith not scheme up one play a game to give him a chance? Do they care about getting him involved? Maybe he hasn’t shown anything in practice that would earn him more opportunities. Right now, it would seem to be a move by Omar Khan that has failed. But there is still time for William to make his mark.

10. All Fly Zone – It’s a rarity when I agree with Charles Davis. He was talking about the Steelers’ late game zone defense. Why does the Steelers’ prevent zone defense seem so much more open than other teams? We see this type of defense across the NFL each week and it generally seems that other teams have more difficulty versus prevent defenses.

Is there too much space between defenders in Pittsburgh’s scheme? Are the Steelers protecting against the outside throws too much? A 13-point lead with four minutes left should have felt much more secure than it did.