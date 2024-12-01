RB Najee Harris Injured Against Bengals (Update)

UPDATE (1:40 PM): Per Evan Washburn on the CBS broadcast, Harris has been cleared to the game. He remains on the sideline with his helmet on.

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris appeared to suffer an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter of Pittsburgh’s Week 13 matchup. Harris had an impressive start to the game, with four receptions for 45 yards and two carries for eight yards, but he pulled up lame following his fourth reception of the game and went to the sideline where he was attended to by trainers.

Harris was replaced by RB Jaylen Warren, and he was seen squatting on the sideline. From the looks of it, it was a non-contact injury, potentially a lower-body injury as he seemed to be impeded by the injury when he slowed up after making the catch. Hopefully, it’s not anything serious, as Harris was off to a really good start and the Steelers are going to need him down the stretch as they look to hold onto their AFC North lead, and a win over the Bengals today would go a long way toward helping that cause.

Per the CBS broadcast, Harris was receiving oxygen on the bench and was attempting to catch his breath. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor added on Twitter that multiple teammates came over to check on Harris on the bench as he was receiving oxygen.

Najee Harris sitting on the bench after that drive getting oxygen with medical staff around him. Mike Tomlin, Russell Wilson and Pat Freiermuth have all come over to check on him. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 1, 2024

Pittsburgh tied the game up 7-7 on a touchdown reception by WR George Pickens one play after Harris left the game. This post will be updated as more information on Harris’s status becomes available.