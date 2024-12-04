Kevin Stefanski: Facing George Pickens ‘A Very Big Challenge’

For the fourth consecutive week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on a divisional opponent. This time, it’s the Cleveland Browns. While divisional opponents are always more familiar with each other than the rest of the league, these teams are extra familiar as they just met two weeks ago. The Steelers lost that meeting, 24-19, and their offense, including WR George Pickens, was held relatively quiet for most of the game.

Keeping George Pickens quiet is hard to do. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski knows that more than just about anyone.

“He’s a challenge in the pass game,” Stefanski said during his press conference on Wednesday. “He’s a contested-catch player where he’s always open, or the quarterback always feels like he’s open. He can throw it into coverage, and they feel like he’s gonna come down with the ball. They’ve expanded his routes and things where he’s running them throughout this offense this season. He’s a very big challenge. You have to understand where he is at all times.”

The first time the two teams met, Pickens had four catches for 48 yards. His contributions on the field didn’t command the headlines as much as Pickens would have liked. Instead, a ton of focus was put on his scuffle with Browns CB Greg Newsome II after the last play of the game. That was a Hail Mary attempt, and Pickens ended up being taken out of the play, for which he’s been criticized. Stefanski was asked about that aspect of Pickens game, and how the Browns might choose to handle it.

“We’re so focused on us,” Stefanski said. “This is a great rivalry. It’s two teams that play hard. We’re excited about the challenge for Sunday.”

Pickens and the rest of the Steelers offense rebounded in a big way against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. Pickens had just three catches, but he made the most of them with 74 receiving yards and a touchdown. Pittsburgh scored 44 points and looked much more competent than the week before. The Steelers will hope they can ride that momentum to another divisional win this week.