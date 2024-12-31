Four Steelers Finish First In Pro Bowl Voting

With final Pro Bowl voting in the books, four Pittsburgh Steelers lead the AFC at their respective positions. Per the NFL, DT Cam Heyward, K Chris Boswell, LS Christian Kuntz, and ST’er Miles Killebrew received the most in-conference votes at their spots.

Heyward and Boswell finished first across both conferences.

EDGE T.J. Watt did not finish in first place, nudged out by the Denver Broncos’ Nik Bonitto. Watt finished second in the AFC and third overall, also trailing the Minnesota Vikings’ Andrew Van Ginkel.

Pro Bowl Final Leading Vote-Getters for Steelers: DT Cameron Heyward

K Chris Boswell

LS Christian Kuntz

Heyward is having a Pro Bowl and All-Pro type of season. Despite being 35 and coming off an injury-marred 2024, he has bounced back to post 70 tackles, eight sacks, and provide all-around excellent play this season. Pro Football Focus’ No. 1-graded defensive linemen, Heyward has plugged the run, collapsed the pocket, and made plays few his age have ever been able to do. His eight sacks are second-most by a defensive tackle age 35 or older in NFL history, only trailing Steve McMichael’s 10.5 set in 1992.

Boswell is having a historically strong season. Leading the NFL with 40 field goals, he’s just the fourth kicker to ever reach that mark. He’s four field goals shy of tying David Akers for the NFL single-season record. With a 93-percent success rate and 12 kicks from 50-plus yards, he has been the NFL’s best and will hopefully receive the proper recognition.

Killebrew hasn’t blocked a punt this season but remains one of the league’s most feared special teamers, one who draws extra attention. On the season, he’s recorded 12 tackles. In 2023, he made his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro team.

Kuntz has served as the Steelers’ long snapper since 2021. A former outside linebacker, he made the full-time switch to snapper, beat out Kameron Canaday for the job that year and hasn’t looked back. His 2023 season was excellent, the Steelers rewarding him with a three-year extension ahead of the 2024 season. He’s had another fine campaign.

Voting came from fans, players, and coaches. Per the NFL’s press release, the Steelers’ organization received the fifth-most collective votes. The Detroit Lions paced the league in total voting while Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce finished with the most votes of any player, more than 252,000 of them.

Other notable Steelers finishes include Donte Jackson fifth at cornerback, Zach Frazier sixth at center, Beanie Bishop Jr. 10th at cornerback, Minkah Fitzpatrick seventh at free safety, Mason McCormick eighth at guard, Calvin Austin III sixth at returner, Corliss Waitman 10th at punter, and George Pickens eighth at wide receiver.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Thursday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.