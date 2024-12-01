Former NFL Player Thinks Aaron Rodgers Should Join Steelers In 2025

Many assume the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback will be Russell Wilson or Justin Fields in 2025. Those may be the leading candidates since they are currently on the roster, but what if there is an option behind door number three?

Former All-Pro DT Gerald McCoy offered an interesting scenario on NFL Network’s GameDay Morning ahead of Week 13.

“Where I would like to see Aaron Rodgers go is to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and let me tell you why,” McCoy said. “Players sometimes transcend coaching. Aaron Rodgers’ goal is so high value of a player with what he’s done in the league. He transcends coaching. So he has to go somewhere where he can’t transcend the coach. What better place than Mike Tomlin, who will be unimpressed with Aaron Rodgers.”

Tomlin has been around the likes of Ben Roethlisberger and now Russell Wilson. Both will likely be Hall of Fame quarterbacks when it’s all said and done. He has been around several Hall of Famers on his coaching staff and roster. He has also won a Super Bowl. If anyone can hold a candle to Rodgers as a coach, it’s Tomlin.

“Mike will be able to keep him in line and say, ‘Hey, I just need you to be the quarterback. Let me do everything else.’ And I think with the Jets, Rodgers kind of took over, and that’s what can happen when you have a young coach. He can’t do that with Mike Tomlin.”

It is an interesting idea, and it wasn’t long ago that Rodgers was loosely linked to the Steelers as a possible destination once he left Green Bay. But would the Steelers really want to forego a 36-year-old Wilson to go with a 40-year-old Rodgers (who turns 41 tomorrow)?

I would think probably not, but there is mutual respect between Rodgers and Tomlin. The last two times they played each other, Tomlin and Rodgers had some fun interactions throughout the game. Rodgers has tried his signature too-many-men penalty gimmick on the Steelers twice, where he catches them during a substitution. Both times, Tomlin has been ready with a timeout, with looks and smiles exchanged between the two veterans.

Rodgers’ lone Super Bowl was against the Steelers, so there is plenty of history there. Multiple reports stating mutual interest already suggest that Wilson will get an extension following the season. Fields is another candidate if Wilson doesn’t work out. In my opinion, something unforeseen would have to happen for Rodgers to become an option.