Steelers Work Out Two Players Monday, Including Eric Rowe

The Pittsburgh Steelers put two defensive backs through the paces on Monday, including a familiar face, as the team worked out S Marquise Blair and DB Eric Rowe, per Howard Balzer of CardsWire.

Balzer listed Rowe as a cornerback, but he played safety for the Steelers last season, starting three games in the regular season and Pittsburgh’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. He had an interception and 29 total tackles along with two passes defensed in the Steelers’ final three regular-season games, while adding eight total tackles and a pass defensed in the playoffs. Rowe has been a free agent all offseason, but Pittsburgh could look to bring him in for the stretch run as it did last season as a depth piece.

Rowe is a former second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles and also spent time with the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins before his three-game stint with the Steelers last season.

Blair was a second-round pick in 2019 by the Seattle Seahawks, but he dealt with injuries in Seattle and has bounced around the league. Since being waived by the Seahawks, Blair has spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles. This season, he had a second stint with the Seahawks, playing one game, and also was with the New York Jets on their practice squad.

Blair had two total tackles in 10 special teams snaps with the Seahawks in their season opener against the Denver Broncos. For his career, he has 52 total tackles, three forced fumbles and three passes defensed. In addition to safety, he’s also played some slot corner.

After waiving S Terrell Edmunds, the Steelers seem to be looking to add some depth to their safety room. Bringing in someone who has some pedigree in Blair or a familiar face in Rowe would make sense with the 7-2 Steelers looking to compete down the stretch.

While the safety room is pretty much set, Rowe and Blair are potential options for the practice squad. It’s never a bad thing to look into as many available options as possible at this point in the season since injuries can play a factor, and having background on as many players as possible is important. In the case of Rowe, he’s someone the team knows and who showed his capability last season when he was forced into action due to injuries. The Steelers likely want to see what shape he’s in and if he could be a viable option this season as well.

He’s certainly an interesting name for them to work out, and Blair’s status as a former second-round pick makes him an intriguing name too.