Steelers OL Coach Pat Meyer Explains What Makes Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick Unique As Rookies

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a starting offensive line consisting of 40 percent rookies thanks to Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick. Were it not for injury, Troy Fautanu would be in there, too, though McCormick is also starting due to injury. But they are not playing just because they are the last men standing. Steelers OL coach Pat Meyer says they possess unique traits that allows them to play as rookies.

“Their mindset, their play style,” he said, is why Frazier and McCormick are able to start for the Steelers so early. “Most of the time rookies come in and they’re kind of sitting back and they don’t want to step out of place. Not that they came in and started saying, like, ‘We’re the leaders of the group.’ But they came in and just fit right in with the group. The group loved them. They brought them in and took them in.”

The Steelers used three draft picks in the first four rounds on offensive linemen back in April. They drafted Troy Fautanu in the first round, followed by Zach Frazier in the second. Refusing to pass up value in the fourth, they tripled down with Mason McCormick.

While the Steelers drafted McCormick with an eye toward 2025, injury forced them to accelerate the timeline. They viewed him in the draft as a potential replacement for James Daniels, whom they did not plan to re-sign. Now that seems to be a sure thing, given how he has played in Daniels’ stead, next to Frazier.

One common trait Fautanu, Frazier, and McCormick share is their experience. They are all older college linemen with extensive starting histories, much in contrast to Broderick Jones. The only thing that kept Fautanu out of the starting lineup in the opener was a knee injury. Frazier started from the jump for the Steelers but has missed time due to an ankle injury.

But the Steelers are playing Frazier and McCormick now because they are ready for it. They have the demeanor, the skill set, and the intelligence to do what the Steelers need on offense. And even with lineup turnover on the line due to injuries, the unit is still getting things done. It is actually Jones who is the weak link.

“Just their mindset, their play style, their want to be great and want to be a great line and great team and great offense, I would say that, by far,” is why the Steelers are seeing early success from Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick, Pat Meyer said. “I mean, they’re talented. Obviously, they’re powerful and all that stuff. It’s just their mindset of wanting to be great and their finish, just wanting to play hard on every snap.”

The Steelers hope to have Zach Frazier back at center after their bye, returning to his spot next to Mason McCormick. This is an interior duo that can potentially grow for many years to come, something I’m sure the Steelers envisioned. But even if they did, they surely didn’t see it happening this soon.