Steelers Jersey Numbers Issued For WR Mike Williams, EDGE Preston Smith

Pittsburgh Steelers trade additions WR Mike Williams and EDGE Preston Smith have their new team and new jersey numbers, too. Per the team website, Williams will wear No. 18 while Smith will sport No. 91.

Williams is keeping the same number he wore with the New York Jets. As is Smith, who wore No. 91 during his several seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Both players were acquired during ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Pittsburgh sent a 2025 fifth-round pick to the New York Jets for Williams while sending a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Green Bay Packers for Smith.

Williams ended the team’s long search for wide receiver help and had been long connected to the Steelers after New York acquired WR Davante Adams. Coming off a 2023 ACL tear, Williams struggled to find a role and produce in the Jets’ offense, catching just 12 passes with zero touchdowns. But he should find more stable playing time in Pittsburgh and fits as a vertical threat off Steelers’ play-action. He enjoyed a strong career with the Los Angeles Chargers, twice going over the 1,000-yard mark.

Smith was a surprise pickup hours before the 4 PM/EST deadline. He’ll bolster the team’s outside linebacker depth as a proven and consistent veteran throughout his career. A year ago, he picked up eight sacks with the Packers and still managed 2.5 this season despite limited and diminishing playing time. He’ll be a quality backup behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig, who is rehabbing and seemingly close to a return from a hamstring injury.

No. 18 was previously worn by WR Diontae Johnson, who was traded by Pittsburgh to the Carolina Panthers in March. Since, he’s been traded again and is back in the AFC North after the Panthers dealt him to the Baltimore Ravens. Multiple players wore No. 91 in training camp with the team, including DL Jonathan Marshall and EDGE Markus Golden. The former was cut while the latter retired one week after being signed.

Other notable players to wear No. 18 throughout the team’s history include QBs Mike Tomczak and Cliff Stoudt. Others to wear No. 91 include DE Stephon Tuitt, DE Aaron Smith, and OLB Kevin Greene.

Williams and Smith figure to play in their new jerseys, albeit in limited snaps, Sunday against the Washington Commanders.