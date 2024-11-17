Reporter Says Pat Freiermuth Relieved To ‘Play In An Offense That Schemes Guys Open’

Not only is Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth happy to play for an offensive coordinator who once coached tight ends and loves having multiple of them on the field at all times, but he’s thrilled to play for one who can get them open, too. In a Steelers’ offense humming as well as any the past month, Freiermuth is excited to see offensive success after being stuck in some ugly aerial attacks for the majority of his career.

“Tight end Pat Freiermuth told me it is a relief to play in an offense that schemes guys open and an offense that puts a stress on a defense,” ESPN’s reporter Kimberly Martin said Sunday morning on SportsCenter.

We don’t have Freiermuth’s verbatim quote. Perhaps the shade at Matt Canada was unintentional. But it’s undeniably a reference to the difference Smith has brought after 2.5 years of Canada, Pat Freiermuth’s first and only offensive coordinator until his firing nearly one year ago.

Though Pat Freiermuth hasn’t produced gaudy numbers this season, Smith has worked hard to get him open. In last week’s win over the Washington Commanders, Freiermuth scored on a designed pick/rub play near the goal line, getting him free in the right flat and into the end zone.

Russell Wilson finds Pat Freiermuth for the TD to put the @Steelers back in front! 📺: #PITvsWAS on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/84HXHGbmPv — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2024

Smith was hired to bring competency to the position. A coordinator with a proven NFL track record who could reach the basics of running an offense. It’s a low bar, but that was the start. Smith has gone beyond that by leading Pittsburgh’s 12th-ranked scoring offense, which has been the best since 2020. If they climb the ladder another rung, it’ll be their best ranking since 2018.

Quarterback upgrades have helped, but Pittsburgh’s offense is no longer trying to win on talent alone. There’s a method to their madness: the ability to stretch offenses horizontally and vertically and use one play to set up another. With Smith running the show, the Steelers are moving the ball and putting up points. His success has become so clear that it could lead to a short stay with Pittsburgh and another head coaching opportunity in the next hiring cycle.