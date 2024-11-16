Numbers To Know: Five Key Stats Ahead Of Steelers Vs. Ravens Game

Welcome to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers “stat pack,” five numbers you need to know to get ready for the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens. They could relate to the opponent or the Steelers themselves and could involve an individual, unit, or something else. All to help you become the smartest fan for gameday.

76

The number of rushing yards RB Najee Harris needs to move from ninth to sixth in Pittsburgh Steelers history. That climb could come all in one game. Harris enters Sunday with 3,914 rushing yards, recently surpassing Rocky Bleier for the No. 9 spot in franchise history. Barry Foster is in eighth with 3,943, Dick Hoak in seventh with 3,965, and Frank Pollard sixth at 3,989.

The Ravens won’t be easy to run on, but Harris could make a sizeable jump in one day. Catching fifth place will take a little while longer, but it’s something Harris should do this season. Hall of Famer John Henry Johnson currently sits there with 4,381 yards.

75

From 76 to 75. That’s the exact rushing yards Derrick Henry has rushed for in his last two games against Pittsburgh, both with the Tennessee Titans. Henry rushed for 75 yards on 17 carries in a 2023 loss to the Steelers and 75 yards on 20 carries in a 2020 loss. The only other game Henry played against Pittsburgh came in 2017, when a young Henry rushed for 32 yards on only seven carries in a blowout loss.

Henry is 0-3 against the Steelers lifetime and 0-4 if you include the 2021 game he did not suit up for. If you’re Pittsburgh, 75 is a number you’ll take from Henry exiting the weekend.

15

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two players in the “15/15” club, as in players with 15 receptions averaging at least 15 yards per reception. That’s WR Calvin Austin (16 receptions, 17.3 yards per catch) and WR George Pickens (40 catches, 16.0 yards per catch).

Pittsburgh is just one of four teams with multiple players in that camp, joining the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers (who have three).

The Ravens have one such player entering the week in Rashod Bateman (31 catches, 16.2 yards per catch), while Nelson Agholor is two receptions shy of joining that club, assuming he keeps his YPC up.

3

The number of 50+ yard games TE Pat Freiermuth’s had since 2023. One last year, his monster game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and two this year. The Ravens have allowed plenty of yards and big plays down the middle of the field, making this matchup favorable to Freiermuth. We’ll see if they can work him downfield more often. This feels like the week to do it.

3.02

Russell Wilson’s snap-to-throw time this season. I’ve been waiting on this number for Wilson to get enough snaps to qualify. Per NextGenStats, that is tied for the sixth-longest on the season and in line with his 3.06-second figure last year. The difference is Pittsburgh has created a system to tolerate and allow Wilson more time in the pocket than last year when the Denver Broncos wanted Wilson to play like Drew Brees.

Lamar Jackson has the second-longest snap-to-throw time at 3.09 seconds. Only Jalen Hurts is longer at 3.10 seconds. So, both quarterbacks like to hold onto the ball for this matchup.