Chase Daniel: Steelers Should Sign Russell Wilson To Extension If He Beats Ravens: ‘Price Is Only Gonna Go Up’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen their offense take off the last three games with Russell Wilson under center. If he can continue to keep up his level of play, former NFL quarterback and current analyst Chase Daniel thinks the Steelers should break precedent and sign Wilson to an extension. On FS1’s The Facility, Daniel said that the Steelers should sign Wilson to an extension if he beats the Ravens because the price is only gonna go up the longer they wait.

“This is a lot bigger game for Russ than a lot of people think. Because if he wins this game against a really quality opponent, I think you’ve gotta sign him to a new contract,” Daniel said. “I think you gotta make him a franchise. And how many times do you have to understand, like Russ is showing you he’s not washed. And the Steelers have this dumb rule of not doing contracts ever during the season. Well, guess what? If Russell Wilson keeps playing the way he’s playing, the price is only gonna go up.”

In theory, Daniel is right that the Steelers could probably get a better deal if they sign Wilson now compared to waiting until the offseason when there might be more of a market developing for him. In practice, the Steelers aren’t going to break their policy of not extending players in-season, no matter who the player is. If they wouldn’t do it for guys like Cameron Heyward or Ben Roethlisberger, it’s not a precedent that will be broken for Wilson in his first season with the Steelers.

Even though he’s been really good, throwing for 737 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception in three games, Pittsburgh is an old-school organization that isn’t going to change its philosophy midseason. But the question of just how much the team could end up paying Wilson this offseason is one worth pondering. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him eclipse $40 million a season, especially if he can maintain the same level of play through the rest of the season.

And while Wilson has been good, there’s at least a risk if they sign him to an extension during the season that he could struggle. He’s been good, but it’s just a three-game sample size right now and would only be four games if the Steelers signed him after a win over the Ravens, as Daniel suggests. It’s not a bad idea by Daniel, and it’s one that does make some sense, but it’s just not something the Steelers will ever do. And there’s no real reason for them to do it, outside of maybe saving a few bucks, which is something they’ve shown they’re ok not doing.