Ben Roethlisberger On T.J. Watt: ‘I’m Gonna Make A Case For Him To Be League MVP’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off arguably their most emotional win of the season. Coming into Sunday’s game, both the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens had seven wins. The Steelers got the best of Baltimore, moving on to 8-2 and taking control of the AFC North. A massive reason for their win was the defense’s efforts, with Pittsburgh winning despite never reaching the end zone. When it comes to the defense, the first name that jumps out is T.J. Watt.

Watt, as always, played a critical role in the Steelers’ defense, which was so strong on Sunday. He also played well enough to earn some praise from his former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. On Tuesday’s episode of the Channel Seven Podcast, Roethlisberger named Watt as a player he thinks should win the league’s MVP award.

“I’m gonna make a case for him [Watt] on this show over the next couple of weeks to be league-MVP,” Roethlisberger said.

Watt didn’t blow up the stat sheet, but he did make some plays on Sunday. Watt had a sack, two tackles for a loss, two QB hits, and three tackles. Sunday’s game was monumental for Watt, who earned his 17th career sack against the Ravens, which is the most in NFL history.

Roethlisberger also commented on Watt’s reaction to his teammate Payton Wilson after Wilson’s massive interception.

“The play that Payton made was spectacular,” Roethlisberger said. “He [Watt] goes up to him [Wilson], and who knows what was said, but he shows him love and respect. And when that guy comes up and shows you love and respect, you know you did something right.”

Wilson’s interception was huge. Despite defending a running back, he managed to keep with his man and gain control of the ball as the two went to the ground. It’s a huge moment for the rookie, who made an important play in his first appearance in this rivalry.

Wilson has had the fortune of learning from several very good veteran defenders on this Steelers’ roster. Watt is one of them, and Roethlisberger argues he could be the best player in the league.