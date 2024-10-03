‘You Won, You Can Talk Whatever You Want:’ Najee Harris Responds To Zaire Franklin

Indianapolis Colts LB Zaire Franklin took no mercy on Steelers RB Najee Harris after Indianapolis’ 27-24 win over the Steelers in Week 4, calling the running back “soft.” Harris didn’t seem to take too much offense to the comment.

“We used to going back and forth all game, competition man, that just is what it is. Tip my hat off in victory, tip my hat off in defeat, so when I saw that comment, I was just laughing, like, ‘Hey man, you won, you can talk whatever you want,” Harris told reporters Thursday via TribLive’s Chris Adamski on Twitter.

Najee Harris’ response to Colts LB Zaire Franklin (paraphrasing): They won, so to the victor goes the (trashtalk) spoils https://t.co/wmzaRSRzk3 pic.twitter.com/ZqSimmCfHn — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 3, 2024

It’s a good response by Harris, who annoyed Franklin by giving a double bird on the video board before the game, although Harris said he doesn’t remember doing that. Franklin clearly wasn’t pleased with that action by Harris, and after the Colts got the win, Franklin voiced his opinion on Twitter that Cordarrelle Patterson is a better runner than Harris.

Harris could’ve tried to clap back, but he took the right path by letting it just roll off his back. It’s just trash talk albeit in a more public space than what happens between the lines on game day. Harris is a big on-field trash talker, routinely getting in the faces of guys after he makes a big play, so he’s not a stranger to it.

At the end of the day, Franklin and the Colts got the better of Harris and the Steelers, and they earned the right to talk and throw some shade after the win. The Steelers entered as the favorite, and at 3-0, the Colts knocked off an undefeated team and rightfully felt good about it. Harris isn’t letting Franklin’s comments bother him or get under his skin, nor should he. His focus is on Week 5 and getting ready for the Cowboys.

Pittsburgh’s running back room might be shallow if Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson can’t play with knee and ankle injuries, respectively, so the onus is going to be on Harris to potentially take on a bell-cow role at running back. After rushing for just 19 yards against the Colts, it could be a good get-right game against a Cowboys defense that’s allowed nearly 600 yards on the ground through four games. After last week’s performance, it’ll be a good opportunity for Harris to let his play do the talking for him.