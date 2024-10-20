Watch: Pittsburgh Native Michael Keaton Opens Steelers-Jets SNF

After seeing Snoop Dogg in Week 5, it’s Pittsburgh native and famous actor Michael Keaton introducing the football world to Sunday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets. The SNF account tweeted out the open that will be played ahead of tonight’s game.

“When you’re from where I’m from, Western PA just outside of Pittsburgh, the Steelers are like a local religion in a way,” the video starts off. “Where everyone goes to the same church…The Steelers unite us all.”

“I think I can say with authority, that all is not right in Gotham.” Michael Keaton is ready to watch his Steelers play the Jets on Sunday Night Football. @MichaelKeaton pic.twitter.com/TTSSpzPN8p — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 20, 2024

Of course, the open references the quarterback controversy of Justin Fields versus Russell Wilson with Wilson getting the nod tonight in his Steelers’ debut. In the video, Keaton says he’s good with either. He also takes some digs at the Jets for having two coaches in two weeks compared to Pittsburgh’s three – Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin – over the last 55 years.

“There aren’t enough things that unite as anymore. Come to Pittsburgh. You’ll see how great it is when something finally does that. That’s really all I wanted to say. Enjoy the game,” Keaton finished before walking away.

Keaton, best known for starring in Batman, grew up in the McKees Rocks/Robinson area. He’s frequently referenced his Pittsburgh heritage and Steelers’ love, even appearing on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast earlier this year. He’s a well-known fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams, including the Pirates.

He is one of many celebs who are Steelers fans. Others include rappers Wiz Khalifa and GloRilla and actor/comedian Billy Gardell.

Pittsburgh is in the middle of a string of primetime games. After hosting the Cowboys in Week 5, they’ll invite the Jets to Acrisure tonight and do the same for the New York Giants next Monday night.

The Steelers are Jets kickoff at 8:20 PM/EST tonight. Pittsburgh sits at 4-2 while New York is 2-4, though the Jets are now favorites to win this game.