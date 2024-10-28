T.J. Watt Says He’s ‘So Fortunate’ To Have J.J. Watt Help Him ‘Make My Career Longer’

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is 13.5 sacks away from his brother J.J.’s career total of 114.5, and barring something unforeseen, it’s a number that Watt will beat. Even though that might give him bragging rights in the family, T.J. said in an interview with ESPN’s Hannah Storm that his brother has helped him extend his career and that J.J. has plenty he can brag about over T.J.

“He has a lot of things to brag about over me. He had a hell of a career, and obviously had some injuries throughout his career as well, but there’s nothing hanging over anybody’s head. I’m just so fortunate to have him want to help me make my career longer and teach me the things that he thinks he did wrong that could help me do better as far as training and things in the offseason,” he said.

T.J. said that now he’s focused on knee, ankle and hip mobility for his offseason workouts and less about weight and strength training.

J.J’s career was plagued at times by injuries, and T.J.’s gotten bit by the injury bug too, missing significant time in 2022 and also missing Pittsburgh’s playoff game last season due to injuries. Whether it’s just personal preference or injury avoidance, T.J. is working more on flexibility and mobility instead of strength. He said that lifting doesn’t necessarily do anything to make him a “better football player,” and while he still wants to get stronger, it’s less of a focus.

That could’ve been something that J.J. instilled in him to help him extend his career and keep his body right as he enters his 30s. And while T.J. might beat his brother’s sack total, J.J. still has more Defensive Player of the Year awards and playoff wins. T.J. could certainly add more DPOY awards to his mantle, but the playoff wins have been hard to come by. This is the season where the Steelers need to show they can win in the playoffs.

At 5-2 and in sole possession of first place in the AFC North heading into their Monday Night Football matchup tonight, the Steelers are in good position to make the playoffs. Getting a postseason win will be paramount and certainly help Watt’s legacy.

It’s rare to have someone so close who has the same experiences and can help a guy reach a higher level, but it’s certainly a benefit for T.J. to have J.J. in his ear to give advice or just offer support. T.J. Watt said J.J. Watt is the only person “who truly knows how I look at the game,” and having him understand what it takes gives T.J. a unique support system on and off the field. That will help him continue to grow as a player.