Steelers Elevate Jonathan Ward, Brandon Johnson From Practice Squad, Activate Jeremiah Moon Off IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few roster moves ahead of their Sunday Night Football game in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, elevating WR Brandon Johnson and RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad. The team also activated OLB Jeremiah Moon off IR, just three days after opening up his 21-day practice window, the team announced today.

We have elevated WR Brandon Johnson and RB Jonathan Ward to the Active/Inactive roster from the Practice Squad and have activated OLB Jeremiah Moon from the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw https://t.co/Q5zXnbcodb — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 5, 2024

Moon was placed on IR ahead of the start of the season with an ankle injury, and logged three full practices this week after the team opened up his window. He’ll provide depth at outside linebacker with Alex Highsmith out for Sunday’s game with a groin injury.

Moon spent 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens and was claimed off waivers by the Steelers at the conclusion of the 2023 season. With Baltimore last season, Moon tallied 12 tackles and two forced fumbles in 241 total snaps, with 142 snaps on special teams and 99 on defense. He’ll work behind T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig and likely DeMarvin Leal while also playing a special teams role for the Steelers on Sunday.

It’s good timing to get him back now with Highsmith out until likely Week 7, as Pittsburgh rolled with just three active outside linebackers in Week 4 and then saw Herbig briefly leave the game with an ankle injury. Moon provides some much-needed depth and will look to make an impact against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Ward will join Najee Harris and Aaron Shampklin in Pittsburgh’s backfield for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ward was signed after a successful tryout as a veteran at Pittsburgh’s rookie minicamp, and ran well in training camp and the preseason. In the preseason, he had seven carries for 29 yards and one reception for five yards. He got hurt on the last day of training camp and missed Pittsburgh’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, but he was signed to the team’s practice squad after final roster cuts.

With both Cordarrelle Patterson and Jaylen Warren out on Sunday, the Steelers needed additional depth behind Harris. They signed Shampklin to the active roster earlier this week and now elevate Ward to give them three healthy running backs, who all will presumably dress on Sunday night.

Johnson provides an additional option at receiver. Patterson had played out wide a little bit with the team utilizing him as a running back and a receiver, and they had only been dressing four wide receivers. With Patterson out, that’s a depth piece that won’t be there, so the team adds another receiver in Johnson. He was signed to the practice squad before the season after two seasons in Denver. Last year, he had 19 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson getting an elevation also means that rookie WR Roman Wilson will likely be inactive again, as he awaits to make his NFL debut.