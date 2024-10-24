‘Let’s See What It Brings:’ Michael Irvin Reveals Steelers TE Coach’s Message On QB Change

When the Pittsburgh Steelers went from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson at quarterback, most people thought it would blow up in their faces. It’s only been one game, but Wilson didn’t look as terrible as people expected him to. Most reports suggest that the decision ultimately came down to Mike Tomlin and that the majority of people in the Steelers’ building were fine sticking with Fields. However, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin recently revealed that at least some coaches had faith in Tomlin’s decision.

“When I texted [Alfredo Roberts] and all those boys last week, I asked them about it,” Irvin said recently on his YouTube channel. “I said, ‘Man, what are you guys doing?’ He said, ‘Let’s see what it brings.’ I’m telling you, they all felt this, like there’s something more here.”

Roberts has been the Steelers’ tight ends coach since 2021 and is also one of Irvin’s closest friends. The two of them attended the University of Miami at the same time and played for the Dallas Cowboys for a few years together. Therefore, it makes sense that Irvin would be able to contact Roberts and ask him about the Steelers’ quarterback change.

Reports may have suggested that Tomlin solely made the move to Wilson, but it doesn’t seem like his staff would revolt over it. It sounds like Irvin talked to Roberts before the Steelers played the New York Jets, so it’s unlikely that winning can be used as an excuse for Roberts’ answer.

Because the Steelers beat the Jets and scored 37 points, Tomlin looks like a genius. However, it wasn’t wrong to question the decision when he made it. Fields was playing well, and Wilson was an unknown. Coming off a calf injury, no one knew how he would look. However, Tomlin had faith in the veteran, and his gamble paid off, if only for one game.

Irvin’s statement that the Steelers’ coaches felt they could get more out of their offense reflects the reported reason why Tomlin made the switch. Fields looked good but not great, and Tomlin said that himself. It’s less about Fields and Wilson and more about the Steelers feeling like their offense should be better.

With Wilson under center, they certainly looked better. They had their most productive offensive day since Ben Roethlisberger was playing. Roberts was willing to trust Tomlin and see what Wilson could give them. Things could always change, but for now, it looks like he was right to place his faith in Tomlin.