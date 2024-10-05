ESPN Insider Predicts George Pickens Catches His First Touchdown Of The Season Tomorrow

Through four weeks of the 2024 NFL season, WR George Pickens has been the only consistent wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite this, he has yet to find the end zone.

Pickens has had a pretty good start to the season, catching 20 passes for 284 yards, and he and quarterback Justin Fields have built nice chemistry. Fields has tossed three touchdowns this season but none to Pickens. However, ESPN insider Matt Bowen thinks that changes this weekend.

“Pickens had a season-high 113 receiving yards in the Week 4 loss to the Colts, and he has seen at least seven targets in three of four games played,” wrote Bowen. “However, Pickens has just three end zone targets on the season. On Sunday night against the Cowboys, look for Pickens to score on a fade throw from quarterback Justin Fields.”

Bowen writes this with no insider knowledge, so it isn’t like he is saying the Steelers will specifically target George Pickens this week. But, given the lack of production from other wide receivers, Fields and Pittsburgh will certainly be looking to target Pickens tomorrow night.

The Steelers’ passing attack got going last week as they tried to rally back from a 17-0 deficit against the Indianapolis Colts. While Fields had some problems, such as taking a few bad sacks and having snap issues, he also showed really good command of the offense and has been throwing some beautiful passes.

Fields’ performance last weekend should give the Steelers more faith in putting the ball in his hands. More passing attempts will lead to more targets for Pickens, who has already seen a team-high 29. It should also give the team more confidence to throw the ball in the red zone, where the usually sure-handed Pickens should excel.

The Cowboys secondary struggled to defend the New York Giants’ number-one receiver, Malik Nabers, who had 12 catches for 115 yards last weekend. Nabers is a special talent, but Pickens is better than him at the moment, and Fields is a better quarterback than Daniel Jones. Pickens should be able to put up big numbers, and adding a touchdown is a very real possibility.

If the Steelers’ offense consistently moves the football, George Pickens should have a big game. It is only a matter of time before Pickens gets into the end zone. Coming off a strong passing week and going up against a weak and banged-up defense, it would make sense for Pickens to get his first touchdown tomorrow night.