C Zach Frazier Injured Against Raiders (Update)

Update (6:22 p.m.): Per Lauten, Frazier has been downgraded to doubtful and is undergoing further evaluation in the locker room.

Update (6:16 p.m.): Frazier was seen heading to the locker room on the broadcast, but he wanted to return to the game. CBS Sideline reporter Evan Washburn reported that Frazier was taking practice snaps with Russell Wilson and wanted to come back in, but the medical staff wanted to check him out further. He was able to walk on his own power to the locker room.

Update (6:11 p.m.): Frazier suffered an ankle injury, and his return is questionable, per Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has been banged up all season, but one constant has been C Zach Frazier, who’s played like one of the best centers in the league as a rookie. Frazier suffered an injury in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders in Pittsburgh’s Week 6 matchup though and was attended to by trainers on the field.

With C Nate Herbig out for the season, the Steelers will turn to Ryan McCollum at center. Frazier got rolled up on by DE Tyree Wilson and then went down and was on the ground after the play. The Steelers are already down OG James Daniels and OT Troy Fautanu for the season, and losing Frazier for any amount of team would be devastating for Pittsburgh’s offense.

Frazier suffered a broken leg at West Virginia last season, but he hasn’t missed any time with the Steelers thus far. Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Frazier had to get helped off the field and it appeared to be a left leg injury.

Hopefully, the injury isn’t as bad as it looked, and Frazier will be able to return to the game or at least not miss too much time. He’s been an anchor in the middle, and Pittsburgh’s depth on the interior is already thin, especially with Herbig out for the season.

