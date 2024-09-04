T.J. Watt Receives Just Two Votes As League’s Best Defensive Player In Poll Of Coaches And Executives

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is the best pass rusher in the NFL, leading the league in sacks three separate times in his career and someone who’s always in the quarterback’s face. He even showed off his coverage chops with a nice interception after dropping into coverage in Week 7 last year, but Watt still doesn’t get the respect he deserves around the league.

Clearly T.J. Watt is being penalized for his low number of interceptions while in coverage this past season. Has to be it. 🙄 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/gyHBiiwr3x — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 24, 2024

That’s never been more evident than looking at The Athletic’s survey of coaches and executives ranking the best defensive player, with Watt receiving just two out of the 26 votes and placing fourth.

Cleveland Browns EDGE and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett easily won with 13 votes, followed by Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys (five votes) and the San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa (three votes). Watt placed fourth, while Kyle Hamilton, Maxx Crosby and Chris Jones of the Ravens, Raiders and Chiefs, respectively, all received one vote.

Watt was snubbed in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season, and I’m just not sure what else he has to do to get more respect around the league. He tallied 19 sacks last season after totaling 22.5 in 2021, tying the NFL’s single-season sack record, and yet, Micah Parsons, who has never had more than 14 sacks in a season, is routinely ranked ahead of him in these types of polls.

Watt isn’t a super flashy player while Parsons has electrifying speed to power and Garrett has made some crazy plays, like hurdling a lineman to block a kick. But are NFL coaches and executives really falling for flash over week-to-week performance? Garrett, Parsons and Bosa are all really good football players, and among the best defenders in the league. But only two votes for Watt is just crazy to me.

As part of the survey, coaches and executives were also asked to name three teams that would surprise in a good way and surprise in a bad way. The Steelers got votes in both categories, receiving two to surprise in a good way and three to surprise in a bad way. With Watt leading the charge of a defense that should be among the best in the league, I’d lean more toward surprising in a good way. But there are enough questions around the team that I can understand either side of the argument.

What I can’t understand is only two voters out of 26 believing T.J. Watt is the best defensive player in football. Either way, the opinion of a few coaches and executives doesn’t really matter. What matters is Watt’s play on the field. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him once again push for the Defensive Player of the Year award and maybe even lead the league in sacks for a fourth time.