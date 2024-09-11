Steelers Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report: Two Linemen DNP, Four Players Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos. Per their report, OT Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) and OG Isaac Seumalo (pec) did not practice Wednesday. Four others were limited: QB Russell Wilson (calf), WR Roman Wilson (ankle), CB Darius Rush (concussion), and DL Larry Ogunjobi (knee).

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin confirmed that Russell Wilson wouldn’t fully practice Wednesday, making his limited designation today no surprise. Tomlin said that the team would monitor his health and progress throughout the week but were preceding as if Justin Fields will get the start this Sunday in Denver. Wilson aggravated his summer calf injury last Thursday and did not play against the Atlanta Falcons.

Rush is in concussion protocol, though Tomlin was optimistic he’d soon be able to exit it. He did not play a defensive snap in Week 1 but served as one of the Steelers’ starting gunners. WR Scotty Miller replaced him late in the game.

Seumalo hasn’t been ruled out by Tomlin though it would be a surprise if he played this weekend. He suffered a pec injury late in the preseason and missed the opener, replaced at left guard by Spencer Anderson.

Tomlin said Moore experienced ankle swelling on Monday after not missing a snap against Atlanta. While Moore seems healthy enough to play this weekend, his situation is worth monitoring and Tomlin said rookie OT Troy Fautanu is deserving of an opportunity to start.

Roman Wilson suffered an ankle sprain in late July during the Steelers’ first padded practice of training camp. He missed the rest of the summer and was inactive against the Falcons. Limited throughout last week, he has yet to practice in full. Even if he reaches that status by Friday, he may be too far behind to gain a helmet this weekend.

Ogunjobi had his best and healthiest summer as a Steeler, making his inclusion on today’s report with a knee injury disappointing. Still, there’s currently no indication he’ll miss Week 2.

Pittsburgh and Denver kick off Sunday at 4:25 PM/ET. The Steelers are 1-0 while the Broncos are 0-1.