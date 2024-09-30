Cowboys Say They’re Planning To Play Steelers Without Micah Parsons

After suffering a high-ankle sprain in Thursday’s Week 4 win, the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to play the Pittsburgh Steelers without star LB Micah Parsons. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the widely held belief during a Monday meeting with reporters.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) has had a second opinion. Doesn’t sound like anything has changed. It will be a multiple week injury McCarthy said they are preparing to play without DE/LB Micah Parsons (ankle) this week — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 30, 2024

Parsons’ odds of facing the Steelers just 10 days after his ankle sprain have never been good and the expectation since last Friday is that he would miss at least one game. It’s a huge loss for the Cowboys’ defense and not the only one they’re dealing with up front. DE DeMarcus Lawrence won’t play against Pittsburgh due to a foot injury that could require a trip to injured reserve.

Parsons suffered the injury late in the team’s Week 4 win over the New York Giants. While he was able to walk off the field, a cart ushered him back to the locker room. Reportedly, both players got around Monday on motorized scooters. Parsons told reporters he hasn’t officially been ruled out but is expecting to miss time.

Micah Parsons is wearing a boot and using a scooter to protect his high left ankle sprain. While he did not completely rule himself out of Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh, he acknowledged he might be out through the bye week. “I feel like I’m letting people down,” Parsons said. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 30, 2024

Combined, Parsons and Lawrence are two of the Cowboys’ best players on defense. Parsons has been a perennial DPOY candidate since being drafted in 2021 and finished third in league voting last year behind winner Myles Garrett and runner-up T.J. Watt. With a shaky front seven that’s struggled to play the run, Dallas’ pass rush will be just as impacted Sunday night in Pittsburgh. Through the first four games, Lawrence and Parsons combined for exactly half of the team’s sacks (four of eight) and half the team’s QB hits (11 of 22).

Dallas ranks 26th in scoring defense and is a bottom-third rushing defense in most categories, including allowing a 31st-ranked eight rushing scores this season. It’s welcome news for a Pittsburgh Steelers rushing attack struggling to find its footing and an offensive line dealing with more injuries, reportedly losing OG James Daniels for the season due to a torn Achilles. They are expected to get back veteran OG Isaac Seumalo, who has missed the first four games with a strained pectoral muscle.

Dallas will release its first injury report Wednesday. It’s safe to say that neither Parsons nor Lawrence will be practicing.