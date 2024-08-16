Season 15, Episode 11 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ transactions since our last full show. That unfortunately means we need to discuss CB Grayland Arnold being waived/injured. We discuss briefly what that means for the slot cornerback battle.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and Assistant GM Andy Weidl both conducted press conferences on Thursday and so Alex and I make sure to recap all of the main talking points that came out of those sessions. We also go over a few things that new Steelers OC Arthur Smith said during interviews.

The Steelers will play their second preseason game of 2024 on Saturday night and this one will be at home against the Buffalo Bills. Alex and I go over the specific things and players we’ll be looking for ahead of this contest. We also discuss which players might sit out Saturday night with injuries.

Alex has posted his annual training camp awards on the site, so we spend a little bit of time discussing a few of those. That produces a few decent discussions along the way.

At the very end of this show, we discuss Alex celebrating 11 years with the site on Thursday.

This 89-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things out by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ 2nd Preseason Game Preview, Transactions, Camp Awards, Presser Recaps & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2557504267

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 11 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n