Ryan McCollum Might Be Pittsburgh’s Best Backup Center Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ backup center position is in flux following the season-ending injury to Nate Herbig. While the prevailing thought has been that Mason McCormick and Spencer Anderson will handle backup duties behind Zach Frazier, veteran Ryan McCollum remains firmly in the mix.

Anderson didn’t log any center snaps in the preseason finale, which makes it difficult to really count on him as someone who can hold down the role. McCormick played nine snaps against the Detroit Lions Saturday, all coming with Pittsburgh’s third-string offense and against Detroit’s backups. While McCormick was steady, only nine snaps in the preseason against backups after only playing 15 snaps at the position throughout his college career makes it tough to project him as a viable backup option.

Going outside the organization is a possibility, and with cutdown day on Tuesday, the Steelers could look to someone who’s been cut to come in and hold the role down. But McCollum is an intriguing option, someone the Steelers like enough to have kept on their practice squad and sign to a futures contract. Against the Lions, he got the majority of the backup center work, playing 17 snaps, second on the team to the 20 logged by Frazier.

McCollum is the most experienced center on the roster, having played 200 snaps at the position during the preseason dating back to 2021 with the Houston Texans. He also played 100 snaps in the regular season during the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions. Add 785 snaps at center during his career at Texas A&M, and he’s at least someone you can trust to hold down the position.

I think going outside the organization is the most likely option. I also wouldn’t be surprised if the team did give it a go with McCormick as its backup. But McCormick will also be the primary backup at both guard spots, and if the Steelers get hit with injuries at that position, forcing McCormick into action, then they won’t have someone they can rely on at the backup center spot.

It’s a risky proposition if they roll with McCormick, and that could leave room for McCollum on the roster. He’s looked good as a pass blocker and graded out well too, with a 79.0 pass block grade from Pro Football Focus, although his run blocking only received a 59.3 overall grade. But he’s experienced, and he’s reliable in the sense that he’s proven he can handle what it takes to play the center position.

We’ll ultimately find out what happens on Tuesday, but I wouldn’t rule out McCollum ending up on the 53-man roster.