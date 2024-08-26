Report: Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Signs Massive Extension, Becoming Second-Highest Paid WR

After a months-long standoff that saw him skip all of training camp, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys reached an agreement on a four-year, $136 million deal Monday, according to multiple reports.

By signing Monday, Lamb puts himself in good position to be back up to speed for the Cowboys’ Sept. 8 season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

The #Cowboys and All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb agreed on a four-year, $136 million extension with $100M guaranteed, including a WR-record $38M signing bonus, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Negotiated by Tory Dandy of CAA, the deal makes Lamb the 2nd-highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/80cZAlD6m9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2024

With his new deal, Lamb is set to make $34 million per season, putting him second behind Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson among the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL. Lamb’s $38 million signing bonus is the highest for a WR in NFL history, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The contract agreement ended an ugly stretch of negotiations between Lamb and the Cowboys in which owner Jerry Jones once stated that there was “no urgency” to sign Lamb to a long-term deal before ultimately walking back his comments.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on contract talks with CeeDee Lamb: “I don’t have any urgency to get it done.” pic.twitter.com/Hfq2Rjk65C — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2024

Now, with Lamb back in the fold the Cowboys have their best offensive weapon back in the lineup. The return of Lamb is huge news for Dallas and star quarterback Dak Prescott, who is in contract negotiations himself. Though Lamb skipped all of training camp, he will get back up to speed quickly and should remain one of the best receivers in football.

He’ll be part of the lineup, assuming health, in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football when the Cowboys make the trek to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a pivotal matchup.

Last season, Lamb hauled in a league-leading 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 13.0 yards per reception while earning first-team All-Pro accolades, as well as a Pro Bowl nod, and finishing third in the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year voting.

In his career, Lamb has hauled in 395 passes for 5,145 yards and 32 touchdowns.

With Lamb signed to a new lucrative contract, dominoes should start to fall at the receiver position. San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk is still waiting for a new contract from the 49ers or a trade away while Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase also is in search of a new long-term deal.