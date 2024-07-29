Roman Wilson: George Pickens Has Been ‘A Great Leader’

In a wide-open Pittsburgh Steelers receiver room, rookie third-round pick Roman Wilson has the chance to play a big role for the Steelers in his first season. George Pickens is the undisputed No. 1 receiver for the team, and Wilson said Pickens has taken on a leadership role and has been a “great leader.”

“Definitely a guy that leads by example, a guy that I can talk to about routes. A friend, a guy I can call a friend first. Just a very nice, genuine guy. Just a great leader,” Wilson said via Post Gazette Sports on YouTube.

Wilson was then jokingly asked by DL DeMarvin Leal, who joined the media scrum, if he was better than Pickens. Wilson responded “I plead the fifth on that one.”

Pickens developing into a leader for Pittsburgh’s receiver room is something that has to happen, as he and Calvin Austin III are the two returning receivers who are expected to play a role for the Steelers this season. With Pickens being the top dog in the offense, though, he’s going to be the guy that players turn to. So far, it sounds as if he’s done a good job leading by example to help out the young and new receivers in Pittsburgh’s room.

Another positive force to Pickens becoming a leader could be the addition of Zach Azzanni as Pittsburgh’s wide receiver coach. Azzanni isn’t going to let anybody coast, and that includes Pickens. If Pickens isn’t doing his job, Azzanni won’t let it slide, and that sort of influence can rub off on his players. For Pickens, that could lead to him continuing to grow into a leader and truly embracing being the No. 1 not just on the field, but off it as well.

The wide receiver room is one of the biggest storylines in training camp, and it’s going to continue to be a group that gets watched closely. Right now, the talent on paper behind Pickens doesn’t jump off the page, but it could wind up being a solid group given how Arthur Smith’s offense works. Azzanni and Smith can get a lot out of the group even without any big names behind Pickens, and the whole group can be elevated if Pickens takes on more of a leadership role for Pittsburgh.

If that can happen and Pickens continues to grow as a leader and a player, the receiver room will be just fine.