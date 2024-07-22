Pat Freiermuth Named Player To Watch Ahead Of Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. on Wednesday for what should be one of the most interesting training camps the team has had in years. With changes to the coaching staff, quarterback room and a high-profile defensive addition in Patrick Queen, there’s a lot of storylines and things to watch in Latrobe this season.

But without a clear No. 2 receiver, one player who’s getting a lot of attention is fourth-year tight end Pat Freiermuth, and PFF named Freiermuth a player to watch in Latrobe.

“A whole lot will look different in the Steelers’ offense this year, including at quarterback, receiver, offensive line and even play caller. Where Freiermuth fits into that mix will be thoroughly interesting,” Bradley Locker writes. “Freiermuth must carve out a more clearly defined role in Arthur Smith’s offense, which relies heavily on 12 personnel. Pittsburgh will also need him to look much more like his 2022 self, especially considering there seem to be few reliable receiving targets alongside George Pickens.”

2023 was a season Freiermuth would probably like to forget, as he dealt with injuries and managed just 308 receiving yards in 12 games. Of those 308 yards, 120 of them came in Week 12 alone, in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals that showed what Freiermuth could be capable of in a bigger role.

That bigger role should come into focus this season. For one, Arthur Smith likes to use his tight ends in his offense, and that’s going to benefit Freiermuth, who will start at tight end. Bigger roles are also likely for Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward, but no one will see a bigger uptick in usage than Freiermuth in that room. In addition, he’ll have a better quarterback under center, and he’s going to have to function as the team’s No. 2 pass-catcher.

All three of those factors could lead to a career year for Freiermuth, and it’ll be interesting to see what exactly his role looks like in camp. Another thing to watch is a possible extension for him, as he’s entering a contract year and it feels likely that something could get contract-wise before Pittsburgh breaks camp.

On the field though, this is a big season for Freiermuth to show why the Steelers spent a second-round pick on him and play the way he did early in his career, when he had 60+ receptions in each of his first two seasons. He needs to prove that last year was just a blip and that he can get back to being one of the better tight ends in the league, and he’s in the perfect situation to do so right now.