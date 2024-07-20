George Pickens Had Highest Percentage Of Vertical Routes In 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens is one of the best downfield receivers in football due to his athleticism and contested catch ability. Last season, the Steelers tried to get him vertical as much as possible. Pickens led all receivers (minimum 50 receptions) in the percentage of vertical route runs last season, running a vertical route 44.9% of the time, per ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

Vertical route % in ‘23… (Minimum 50 receptions) 1. George Pickens (44.9%)

2. Darius Slayton (43.8%)

3. DK Metcalf (42.4%)

4. DeAndre Hopkins (41.5%)

5. Mike Evans (41.4%) pic.twitter.com/Yfk7vNeF9x — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) July 19, 2024

While getting Pickens deep is a good thing, seeing that number come down in 2024 wouldn’t be a surprise. As Pittsburgh’s No. 1 receiver, Pickens is going to have to be more involved on a weekly basis and work underneath a little bit more. The Steelers need to get the ball in his hands often in the passing game, and that might not always be downfield.

However, Russell Wilson’s ability to throw the deep ball could help Pickens’ production. He’s better at throwing downfield than anyone that Pittsburgh had last season, and Pickens will still get his looks downfield.

Pickens did improve his yards after the catch last season after a low output his rookie season, and if he can continue to build on that number, he’ll be more of an asset underneath. Pittsburgh’s offense will be run-heavy in 2024, but they will still utilize a healthy dose of play action and deep shots to move the ball down the field. Still, Pickens will have to become more versatile in his routes this season, especially when it comes to slants, drags, and other underneath routes.

With no true No. 2 receiver in the offense, the onus will be on Pickens to lead this passing attack. He could be in for a major year-three breakout, especially with the new quarterback room. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Pickens improve upon his 2023 numbers and rack up around 1,350-1,400 yards through the air in Arthur Smith’s offense.

George Pickens will be eligible for an extension after this season and could cash in on the exploding wide receiver market. The question will be if Pittsburgh will want to pay him. If Pickens can improve this season and become a more well-rounded player and route-runner, it will make the team’s decision much easier.