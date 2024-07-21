Fox Sports Lists Steelers Offensive Line As Biggest Question Mark

The Pittsburgh Steelers of 2024 are going to look very different than the Steelers of 2023. A big reason for that is a change at quarterback after QB Kenny Pickett was traded and quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were acquired. However, despite the overhaul at quarterback, Fox Sports’ David Helman doesn’t think quarterback is Pittsburgh’s biggest question mark. Instead, Helman lists the offensive line as their biggest question mark entering training camp.

“While that [the quarterback room] steals the headlines, it feels like the Steelers’ true X-factor is the group of guys blocking for them,” wrote Helman. “There is real potential here. Left tackle Broderick Jones looked like a budding star in his first year, and new rookies Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier came with great draft grades. If all these youngsters play up to their billing, they could pave the way for an offensive resurgence in Pittsburgh. If they stumble, the offense could struggle yet again — regardless of who’s under center.”

Given the Steelers are going to be a run-first team under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are both coming off strong seasons, it makes sense for the offensive line to be important. Not only is it always important, but given the way Pittsburgh wants to play football, it is extra-important and the offensive line has to move people around.

The Steelers’ offensive line is slowly starting to turn itself around. High draft picks such as OT Broderick Jones, OT Troy Fautanu, and C Zach Frazier, along with recent additions to the line in previous years, have set up a potentially good offensive line this year. If Frazier and Fautanu play up to their potential, this year’s offensive line could be the best Pittsburgh has had since 2018.

Despite the additions, the offensive line is still certainly a question mark. We simply don’t know how Frazier and Fautanu will play, and while expectations are high for Jones in year two, he did not light the world on fire last year and look like a future superstar. He looked fine. He had his lumps at times, but that could have been him playing at right tackle instead of his natural left tackle. This year, Jones will be back at left tackle, and hopefully, that will help him turn into the superstar he can be. Still, the line might go through growing pains at the start of the season.

Starting next week at training camp, Pittsburgh’s offensive line will be a fun storyline to watch. While Wilson and Fields will likely dominate headlines, if Pittsburgh is going to be successful this season, the play of their young offensive line will have to be good. It will be up to offensive line coach Pat Meyer to coach the young guys up and have them ready for Week One and an AFC North filled with elite pass rushers.