‘Don’t Blink:’ Bears CB Thinks Justin Fields Will Put On Show In Pittsburgh, Doesn’t Blame Him For Chicago Struggles

You don’t get the true thoughts of how players think about another until they’re no longer teammates. QB Justin Fields and CB Jaylon Johnson are no longer playing in the same city, but Johnson is showing Fields the same love as when they were together in Chicago. Speaking with Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show Friday, Johnson spoke highly of Fields as a player and person.

“It was an unfortunate three years just having so many pieces around him,” Johnson told Eisen. “Not having too much stability. Not having too many actual weapons. To me, it was unfortunate. Him departing, it wasn’t a surprise, but I definitely felt like it was unfortunate…Overall, I thought he gave his heart to the team. He gave his heart to Chicago. There was never anything short of his full effort. Just for me, definitely love and respect Justin as a human and a quarterback. But I think it’s just an unfortunate situation when he came in.”

Fields was the team’s first-round pick in 2021 to a Bears franchise in a decades-long search for stability at quarterback. But there was little around him. Chicago had a patchwork offensive line, failed to upgrade at wide receiver, and the organization fired its head coach and general manager after Fields’ first season.

Fields wasn’t blameless but perhaps his pressing was due to a lack of talent around him. The feeling of having to play hero ball to keep the Bears competitive. His and the team’s play improved as Chicago found stability and added more weapons, acquiring WR DJ Moore ahead of 2023, and the Bears won four of their final six games.

This isn’t the first time Johnson’s defended Fields. In an interview with Kay Adams in March, Johnson said he was saddened by the team trading Fields to Pittsburgh.

Asked by Eisen what Steelers fans should know about Fields, Johnson gave a quick answer.

“Don’t blink. Don’t blink because there’s been plenty of times I’m like, ‘Here we go again. Get sacked again on third down.’ Put my helmet on and he’s running down the sideline…He’s going to make some plays happen. With his feet and his arm.”

One of the game’s most athletic quarterbacks, right next to Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Fields has rushed for 2,220 yards in his first three NFL seasons. Since the merger, he’s one of just three quarterbacks to achieve that feat, joining Cam Newton and Jackson.

“Definitely don’t blink when Justin’s out there with the ball,” Johnson said.

Assuming Fields will be the backup, he’ll likely have a package of plays that will allow him to utilize his legs in the designed running game. That could prove vital in short-yardage situations, especially near the goal line.