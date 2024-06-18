The Terrible Podcast — Talking Hard Knocks, Justin Fields Reports, Roman Wilson Concerns, Brandon Aiyuk & More

Season 14, Episode 146 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by discussing the Steelers being part of the in-season version of HBO’s Hard Knocks in 2024 that will cover the AFC North.

We talk about what we are most excited for in the series, whether or not the NFL was intentional with the Steelers’ backloaded divisional schedule, and how (if at all) this could affect the team.

We then move into a discussion on Justin Fields after some recent reports indicated he didn’t have the most impressive spring practices. What does his future look like with the team? Will he sign an extension prior to the 2024 season? We talk about these questions and more.

Some other reports have come from multiple Steelers beat writers on rookie WR Roman Wilson looking less ready than expected to contribute in the 2024 season. We talk about these reports and weigh in if there is any level of concern this early on. We also talk about Calvin Austin III, who has been receiving glowing reports from media, coaches, and his peers throughout the spring.

The next thing on the NFL schedule for the Steelers is training camp starting in late July, so we briefly discuss some players we are most looking forward to seeing in Latrobe.

To wrap up the show, we talk about the latest chapter in the Brandon Aiyuk saga with a social media post by the wide receiver saying the San Francisco 49ers don’t want him anymore. Is this just the latest negotiation tactic, or could this thing finally be starting to ramp up?

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 66-minute episode.

