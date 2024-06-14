‘The Less You Can Do’: Steelers Utility OL Spencer Anderson Now A Full-Time Guard

Spencer Anderson made the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster last year largely because he was the ultimate utility lineman. Capable of playing all five positions, he made an ideal eighth lineman because he could step in anywhere. But you can’t spread yourself thin if you want to get ahead. This year, head coach Mike Tomlin is asking him to focus on playing guard exclusively.

“I’ve been specializing in guard this entire camp”, Anderson told Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Coach just told me that, and, this entire spring, they’ve had me at guard, and that will transfer over, obviously, to Latrobe, I would imagine”.

Anderson started games at tackle, guard, and center during his college career, though his center background is not exhaustive. He is confident in his ability to play there, however, and takes the opportunity to work on it. And that led to a funny encounter during this offseason.

Witnessing him work at center, Tomlin said to Anderson, “Spence, what are you doing over here”? The second-year lineman told his coaches he was just helping the quarterbacks and getting some snaps. Tomlin shot back, “Didn’t I tell ever tell you, the less you can do”?

One of Tomlin’s stock clichés, of course, is precisely the opposite: the more you can do. By that he means, the more ways you can find to help the team, the better your odds of staying. But such obligations only fall to those on the bottom of the roster. The more important you are, the more specialized you are, so perhaps the focus is a good sign for Spencer Anderson.

The Steelers are seemingly preparing to allow RG James Daniels to walk when he hits free agency in 2025. Signed to a three-year contract in 2022, he has played well, but the team is evidently ready to move on. General manager Omar Khan cited his contract status as a reason the team drafted Mason McCormick in the fourth round. Perhaps they want to get another long look at another option this offseason as well in Anderson.

“It definitely shows that they kind of want you to focus on one thing”, Anderson said, reflecting on the potential significance of going from playing three positions to one. “In your head, you were kind of thinking to be a guard, and so I strive to be the best guard I can be and best guard for the team”.

Other linemen have made the transition from utility man to starter. You could easily cite names in recent Steelers history like Kelvin Beachum and Matt Feiler, for example. Chris Hubbard found a full-time starting tackle job in free agency.

Some felt that the Steelers liked Anderson best at tackle, which he primarily played in college. They drafted Troy Fautanu there, however, and Dan Moore Jr. and Dylan Cook could be the backups there. Moving Anderson to guard also theoretically allows Nate Herbig to focus on center, so that’s another win.