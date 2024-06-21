Steelers Forgotten Plays: Woodley’s Sack Sets Up Polamalu’s Iconic Moment

A new series I’m starting to help pass the time through the offseason until training camp starts up in late July. Today and throughout these articles, we’ll look back on forgotten Pittsburgh Steelers plays and moments. Usually, they were overshadowed by other big plays or games, but often played key roles in the team’s success. There will be a mixture of offense, defense and special teams.

Steelers Forgotten Plays — LaMarr Woodley’s 2008 AFC Championship Game Sack

Troy Polamalu’s pick-six in the 2008 AFC Championship Game is a moment that will make the short list of all-time great Pittsburgh Steelers moment, as it should. A Hall of Fame player making a Hall of Fame type of play, essentially stamping the team’s ticket to the Super Bowl.

But that moment might not have happened if it wasn’t for LaMarr Woodley. And really, Dick LeBeau’s design and ability to stay on the gas pedal. Trailing by 2 points with just over 5 minutes left in the game, all the Ravens had to do was get into field goal range. On 2nd-and-8 from their own 34, the Steelers came up with a creative blitz look. Not only did they send five, but they rushed LaMarr Woodley and James Harrison on the same side, overloading their best rushers to the Ravens’ right.

James Farrior came free off the opposite left edge, forcing Joe Flacco to climb the pocket. Woodley beat right guard to take Flacco down, setting up third and long.

The next play? Polamalu’s INT and convoy of Steelers teammates to lead him into the end zone. Super Bowl, here we come.

Woodley might not have become the stud he once appeared to be. He didn’t have a prolonged career of greatness. But for his brief prime, he was excellent, posting double-digit sacks in three straight seasons from 2008 to 2010. He was also clutch in the postseason, with his 11 playoff sacks still tied for sixth on the all-time list. Five other players, including James Harrison, are also tied with 11 total postseason sacks.

The play remembered after Polamalu’s pick was Ryan Clark’s vicious hit on Willis McGahee, knocking both out of the game. And though the game was essentially wrapped up at this point, don’t forget about replacement Tyrone Carter officially calling “game” with this interception to end even the most remote odds of a Ravens’ comeback.

At the least, it’s a great shot of Mr. Dan Rooney looking on to a raucous Steelers’ crowd.

Woodley was the play before “the play.” It’s a clip left on the cutting room floor. But without the call and outcome, the Ravens might not be in a 3rd-and-long situation to set up Polamalu’s play. The Ravens might have won the game. There wouldn’t have been James Harrison’s pick-six, Ben’s throw, Holmes’ catch in the Super Bowl. History would be completely different, so don’t forget about this one.