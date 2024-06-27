90 In 30: Steelers 2024 Training Camp Preview Series — Justin Fields, Joey Fisher, Dez Fitzpatrick

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 offseason practices concluded in the middle of June. Next up is the team’s annual training camp, which gets underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of Steelers training camp, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time as part of a multi-post series. This Steelers camp preview, which includes outlooks for every player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow. This series figures to exceed 90 players this year as the team can carry 91 players in total during the offseason due to the allowance of one international player designation.

The next set of three players we will preview ahead of the Steelers’ 2024 training camp are Justin Fields, Joey Fisher, and Dez Fitzpatrick.

QB Justin Fields: The Steelers acquired Fields from the Chicago Bears via a trade in the middle of March. That deal came on the heels of the team already trading away QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles and signing veteran QB Russell Wilson. Fields is obviously a former first-round selection, and he arrives in Pittsburgh having already started 38 regular season games with the Bears since 2021.

For his NFL career to date, Fields has completed 578 of his 958 total pass attempts for 6,674 yards with 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He has, however, been sacked 135 times so far in his NFL career. Additionally, Fields has rushed for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns on 356 total attempts since being drafted. His record as an NFL starter is 10-28, and he has played 2,381 offensive snaps.

Outlook: As things stand ahead of the start of training camp, Fields will likely begin the 2024 regular season as the Steelers second-string behind a starting Wilson. Even so, we could see the Steelers use Fields in special situational packages right at the start of the season. Some short-yardage and red-zone packages might be ideal for Fields to get him and his athleticism on the field right away.

Barring Wilson getting injured or having several horrible performances, Fields isn’t likely to start any games in 2024. However, Fields does have plenty of starting and in-game experience, so that should benefit him greatly should he be asked to take over for Wilson for whatever reason. Fields is currently under contract through just the 2024 season, and if that status does not change prior to Week 1, any playing time he receives during the year could go a long way in determining if he has a future in Pittsburgh.

OT Joey Fisher: A former undrafted free agent of the San Francisco 49ers out of Shepherd University in 2023, Fisher is now back with the Steelers again after winding down his rookie season on the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns. Fisher started the 2023 regular season on the Steelers practice squad and was a member of that unit until mid-November.

Last year, during the preseason and as a member of the 49ers, Fisher logged 37 total offensive snaps, all of which came at left guard. Fisher, however, mainly played right tackle at Sheppard University for at least his final two collegiate seasons. Fisher participated in the 2023 Senior Bowl and measured in at his pro day at 6041,296 pounds with 32-inch arms and 10-inch hands.

Outlook: While Fisher might possess some position flexibility, odds are probably good that the Steelers will view him more as a guard option than at tackle. Regardless of the position or positions that Fisher ultimately lines up at during training camp, he’s surely to be a huge longshot to make the 53-man roster. Fisher’s biggest task this summer will be staying on the offseason roster throughout the preseason.

If Fisher is to remain in Pittsburgh once the 2024 regular season gets underway, it more than likely would result in him being signed to the practice squad. Even so, he should be a fun player to watch during the preseason, especially if the Steelers allow him to play both guard and tackle during those exhibition contests.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick : For 2023, Fitzpatrick, who entered the NFL originally in 2021 as a fourth-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans, started and ended the season on the Steelers’ practice squad. He originally signed a Reserve/Futures contract with the Steelers in January of 2023 and remained on the off-season roster until the final round of cuts were made.

While Fitzpatrick did play sparingly for the Titans in his first two NFL seasons, that only equated to him logging 104 offensive snaps and nine more on special teams. To date, Fitzpatrick has registered five receptions in the NFL for 49 yards and a touchdown on eight total targets. Last season, Fitzpatrick found himself on the Steelers gameday roster twice, but he was active for just one of those two contests and logged just three special teams snaps in total.

Outlook: Even though the Steelers wide receiver depth chart isn’t all that glorious in totality with a month to go before training camp gets underway, Fitzpatrick still has his work cut out for him when it comes to his chances of making the 53-man roster. Several more experienced wide receivers are seemingly ahead of Fitzpatrick on the depth chart, and because of that, it’s easy to call this Louisville product a roster longshot.

Fitzpatrick, however, does possess a draft pedigree and some limited NFL playing experience. Because of those two things, he very well could wind up starting the 2024 regular season on the team’s practice squad just as he did in 2023. Fitzpatrick could also open some eyes on special teams during the remainder of the summer, so be on the lookout for him in that phase of the game as well.

