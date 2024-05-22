Which Steelers will help themselves the most during OTAs?

The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off their first voluntary practices of the offseason yesterday, with I’m assuming nearly full attendance. We know, of course, one player who isn’t there, but that is immaterial to today’s question. Veterans like Cameron Heyward don’t do much of anything during OTAs, so it’s not like there are extra reps going around.

So of the other 80-plus players presumably in attendance at OTAs, who stands to help themselves the most? Obviously, this is a great time for players near the bottom of the roster to get the Steelers’ coaches’ eyes on them. That’s harder to do for linemen, but the guys who run a lot can impress in shorts.

So I’m thinking about guys like CBs Ryan Watts and Beanie Bishop Jr., a pair of rookies. Watts has the build to impress in shorts with his 6-3 frame. Bishop can continue his magnetic ball skills from last season working in drills.

With the No. 2 receiver job open, someone also has to start separating from the pack. Rookie third-round pick Roman Wilson can get an early jump on cracking the lineup early. Or one of the veteran JAGs the Steelers signed this offseason could show that he’s not just another guy.

Then there’s Steelers first-round pick Troy Fautanu. While they’re not in pads, his biggest thing right now is showing his skills can transfer to the right side. He played right tackle all the way back in high school, but virtually not at all since then, so he’s got to show it. You can do that with your footwork and hand placement without needing pads.

One other major area to watch is the slot cornerback role. Do the Steelers even have a player worth putting on the field in the slot right now? You can name a guy like Josiah Scott who’s done it before in the NFL, but can they rely on him in 2024?

Anthony Averett is another veteran name, though he doesn’t have much slot experience. He can continue to work his way toward a roster spot, however, since signing with the Steelers. Averett earned a spot on the 90-man roster following a tryout during rookie minicamp.

