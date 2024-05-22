The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers First Day Of OTAs, Draft In Pittsburgh, Cam Heyward Extension Example & More

Season 14, Episode 135 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about everything relevant to come out of Pittsburgh Steelers’ first day of OTA practices for 2024 on Tuesday.

The Steelers made a few more transactions on Tuesday so Alex and I recap the one signing and one waiving that took place. We also go over the signing bonuses that were given to the team’s five undrafted free agents now that those amounts are known.

We then go over all that Steelers HC Mike Tomlin had to say on Tuesday, and that includes his answers to questions about DT Cameron Heyward skipping OTAs and the team not picking up the fifth-year option on RB Najee Harris.

New Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both had media sessions on Tuesday, so we go over what both had to say. We also talk about Harris not talking to the media at the start of OTAs.

Steelers OT Dan Moore Jr. also made a few interesting comments on Tuesday, so we parse those during this show. We also talk about the latest health updates on CB Cory Trice Jr. and ILB Cole Holcomb.

It was announced on Wednesday morning that Pittsburgh will be hosting the 2026 NFL Draft, so Alex and I break down that news during this show.

After discussing what the extreme high side of a contract extension for Heyward might look like during the Monday episode, Alex and I then go over what the numbers would like if the veteran defensive tackle received no new money in 2024 as part of two additional years being added. We also remind everyone what the extensions for S Troy Polamalu and TE Heath Miller both looked like back in 2014.

Alex and I go over what the motivation for Heyward would be if all he is looking for is two additional years being added to his contract with no new money in 2024 and no guaranteed money in future years.

Alex and I both have finished studies related to the Steelers’ 2024 regular-season schedule that was released last Wednesday so we go over our findings.

Finally, we go over the latest news related to two NFL wide receivers who are not present for the start of OTAs with their respective teams.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 95-minute episode and we end it all by answering a few emails we have received from listeners.

