Study: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields 2023 Time-To-Throw Performance

The amount of time a quarterback takes to get rid of the football is important context to their overall performance. Our Ross McCorkle wrote an article recently on the topic, pointing out that new Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields had the slowest time-to-throw numbers in 2023, per TruMedia. While good things can happen extending the play, a big takeaway was being among the most sacked players as well.
Today I wanted to take a look at a different angle on the matter. The goal of this article is to look quick passing (< 2.5 seconds), and extended passing (2.5 seconds or longer) for more context. Using Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) passing grades for each, I will take a look at how the new quarterbacks, along with former Steeler Kenny Pickett for recent comparison, fared in the 2023 regular season.
Here are the quarterbacks with a minimum of 250 total drop backs (33 qualifiers):
Very interesting results here. What jumps out first is each quarterback in our sights being below the mean on extended passing grades in 2023. Largely speaking, the risk wasn’t worth the reward when extending plays, with less-than-ideal results in the process. Mobility can be a tough task for a defense, but unfortunately, the scramble-to-throw element didn’t present that desired challenge consistently compared to their peers last year.
More specifically, Wilson topped the highlighted players, but at a low 65.1 extended passing grade, ranking 21st out of the 33 NFL quarterbacks. Notched in the following spot at 22nd was Fields, with his 63.4 extended passing grade. Then, Pickett landed a couple spots later at 24th, with a 60.6 extended passing grade.
Wilson totaled 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year, tying for the third-most touchdowns on extended passes with 18, and just four interceptions. Fields had 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in total, with nine touchdowns and a whopping eight of his interceptions on extended passing.
Pickett’s six total touchdowns were painful in 2023 but had just four interceptions. On extended passes, he had three touchdowns, but also the majority of his interceptions with three. Important context, seeing high end plays for the new Steelers, compared to some painful moments that Steelers fans endured last year, and Fields falling more into that category than Wilson.
The new QB room ranked slightly better in extended pass situations but not substantially, which points to the negative side of the coin in these situations (sacks, fumbles, interceptions). Several factors play into this like quality of supporting casts, which many would agree is stronger in Pittsburgh than Wilson and Fields’ prior teams.
Looking at the results around the league is also very telling with several strong to elite quarterbacks last season landing above the extended passing mean. That of course excludes the quarterbacks we’re focused on who all are looking to get the bad taste of 2023 out of their mouths with new squads.
At the extreme top of the visual, we see players who were stronger in extended passing situations rather than quick passing. Topping that list is Lamar Jackson with the divisional rival Ravens, providing an ideal pairing of extended passing coupled with elite mobility and the hope for someone like Fields to become rather than the seasoned veteran Wilson going into his 13th season.
Then, the quarterbacks on the extreme far right excelled in quick passing, with Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa leading in that category. Both names make sense in those situations in my opinion, and give additional context to the cream of the crop from the 2023 season.
Circling back to Pittsburgh, we see more encouraging results in these terms of the quick passing game. Wilson was noticeably better in these situations with a 79.1 quick passing grade that ranked sixth compared to his 65.1 extended grade (21st). Within that, he passed for eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
A common discussion, often negatively, is how much short area passing the Broncos and Wilson utilized last season. We can see through the data context that was wise, considering the negatives that come in more risky extended play situations, and the savvy veteran excelling in the quick game that is used most often by all 32 NFL teams.
Seeing Wilson land above Pickett in both, while not by leaps and bounds, leads to more optimism for an improvement in the passing game in 2024 as well. We also see Pickett was more successful in the quick pass game, with an above the mean 74.8 grade that ranked 14th (three TDs, one INT), as opposed to his 24th ranked 60.6 extended pass grade.
So, we will hopefully see a crisper and more efficient quick passing game and like Wilson’s chances to be equally strong or even better with the black and gold in this regard.
Of course, ditto on that hope for Fields, but we see he was unfortunately below average in each last season with the Bears. His 70.8 quick pass grade ranked 21st, with a much better TD/INT ratio (seven TDs, one interception) encouragingly, and landed one rank lower at 22nd in the extended pass game (63.4). Again, another team situation that wasn’t great so hopefully he can trend positively and benefit from the change of scenery along with Wilson.
Unfortunately, the extended passing data left much to be desired. With their slowest time-to-throw numbers in 2023, they were among the most sacked too, which will hopefully trend positively. The hope is Pittsburgh’s heavy investment in their offensive line pays dividends sooner rather than later, and can marry well with the new quarterback room that likes to hold onto the football.
The most encouraging takeaways for me were on Wilson. In the quick pass game, distributing the ball to his playmakers with a sixth-rank on quick passes in turn straying from the negative results we saw on riskier extended passes when doing so. While his extended pass grade was low, a positive was tying for the third-most touchdowns in those situations. That’s music to my ears after hearing the “gotta score more points” repetitively in Pittsburgh for several seasons.
Ideally, we see quicker average time-to-throw numbers for the new Pittsburgh quarterbacks this season, banking on more high percentage plays, while hopefully seeing more consistent quality when extending the play.
Both quarterbacks seem excited and hungry, already challenging and pushing each other for a stronger 2024 season. Here’s to hoping for just that, and I can’t wait to see how it pans out.