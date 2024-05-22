Russell Wilson On Cam Heyward’s Absence From OTAs: ‘We’re Gonna Support Him No Matter What’

With the Steelers starting OTAs today, it’s the first time this offseason that the entire team can come together and begin working for next season. However, one major name was absent, as Steelers’ defensive captain Cam Heyward will not be attending because of contract issues. Even though it seems like Mike Tomlin isn’t worried about this, it’s still the elephant in the room. Heyward has been a fixture on the Steelers for over a decade now, and not having him present is going to be noticeable. It seems like one of the Steelers’ new quarterbacks is just as unconcerned with it as Tomlin though.

Speaking to the media after practice today, Russell Wilson was asked his feelings about Heyward not being present. Wilson may be new to the team, but he will presumably be the starting quarterback, so his thoughts and opinions are important. For this season, he should be just as much of a leader as Heyward.

”Listen, I’ve been able to play in the league a long time, and the reality is, is that if anybody’s prepared, Cam Heyward’s prepared. This guy’s one of the best to ever do it at his position. He’s a guy that’s experienced. I mean, you take all of that experience and everything else, plus the family dynamics and just the whole process. It’s a business. Everybody knows that, and everybody goes through it, and it’s a process.”

Wilson is spot on with his analysis, as the NFL is a business, and it doesn’t last forever. Heyward is getting older, and if any kind of deal does get done, it will more than likely take him to the end of his career. As a football player, Heyward is incredible, but as seen with his winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, he’s a better person than he is a player. That includes both a father and husband, with Heyward needing to make sure that he and his family will be taken care of before anything else. Wilson understands this and, in that same press conference, goes on to defend Heyward’s decision more.

“But if anybody’s been here, even though he’s not physically here, he’s here in spirit every day with us. And that’s what we love about him. And so we’re gonna support him no matter what. He’s gonna be ready to go. We know that about him. I know that about him, playing against him, and I’m excited to get him back on the field whenever that time’s right.”

It’s clear from Wilson’s comments here, and also Tomlin’s comments, that this is a non-issue, and there is zero bad blood present. Contract situations are always messy, and no one can criticize Heyward for wanting some security. Football is in his blood, and perhaps no one over the past few years has exemplified the Steeler way more than Heyward. This situation will eventually get resolved in a manner where both parties are happy.

It’s heartening to see Wilson take this stance as well. He could have dodged the question easily, as he’s a newcomer to the team and an offensive player. Instead, he gave a real answer, defending one of the team’s leaders. That’s leadership from the quarterback position that this team has desperately needed. Going forward, there should be a little more ease about Wilson being the starting quarterback if he’s going to act like that.