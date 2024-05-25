Rookie Ryan Watts Seeing Time At Safety During OTAs

When the Pittsburgh Steelers used their final draft pick on Texas’ Ryan Watts, there was one big question. What is he? A corner, as he was throughout his college career, or a safety, where many draftniks projected he’d transition to? The Steelers announced him as a catch-all defensive back, and because he was the team’s final pick, no position coach came out to speak with the media. So we were left guessing.

The Trib’s Chris Adamski provides an answer. Thursday, he noted Watts has worked as a safety during practices, though his ultimate home remains up in the air.

“Watts confirmed Thursday that he has been participating in team drills at safety over the first three days of OTAs at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

“They still are open for me doing both,” Watts said, “but right now I am getting as much as I can at safety because safety is a lot more learning so just being able to get that down.'”

Watts was one of college football’s biggest cornerbacks, standing in at 6027, 208 pounds. His length is even more impressive with record-setting 34.5-inch arms. But he graded out poorly as a corner, one of the worst in his draft class according to our metrics, and a lack of long speed caused him to fall into the late rounds. At the Shrine Bowl he played safety, another indication of a potential NFL switch.

According to PFF, Ryan Watts played just nine college snaps at free safety, making this a new and significant change. But he has the size, enough athleticism and physicality gives him the potential for a successful switch. Watts made it clear that the Steelers haven’t cemented him into a safety, Adamski’s report noting Watts works with the cornerbacks following each practice.

There are paths for him to make the roster at both spots. At safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott are the team’s starters, while Damontae Kazee and Miles Killebrew are likely to make the team. Watts could battle Trenton Thompson for the fifth safety spot. At corner, depth is unproven with youngsters like Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush and Beanie Bishop Jr. in the mix.

Ultimately, Watts’ path will come through Danny Smith and special teams. If he can flash there, he’ll make the team no matter the position they designate him.