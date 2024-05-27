Ravens Officially Move Former QB Malik Cunningham To Receiver

After toying with the idea since acquiring him late last season, it seems the Baltimore Ravens are moving full-speed ahead with former QB Malik Cunningham converting to wide receiver. Per the Ravens’ website, Cunningham worked with the wide receivers during the first week of OTAs, impressing during practice.

“With Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor not practicing, Malik Cunningham also got more reps,” Ryan Mink wrote for the team site. “Cunningham is now officially listed as a wide receiver instead of a quarterback on the roster, and he made that look like the right call with several grabs Thursday.”

For what it’s worth, the team site still shows Cunningham as a quarterback. Their receiver listing Mink references must exist somewhere else.

Baltimore signed Cunningham off the New England Patriots’ practice squad in mid-December. With Lamar Jackson resting, he appeared in the season finale against the Steelers, logging four offensive snaps. Even then, the Ravens were toying with the idea of playing him at receiver. That idea continued into the spring, though the team admitted they weren’t sure if he was going to fall into the quarterback or receiver camp. Now, we know it’s the latter.

Perhaps there’s a chance Cunningham moves back and the team is dedicating him to a new spot early to see how he takes to it. Per Mink’s report, even though it’s happening in shorts, he’s impressing. Though not quite on Lamar Jackson’s level but Cunningham was dynamic at Louisville, rushing for 50 touchdowns in his Cardinals’ career. He surpassed 1,000 yards in 2021 and recorded 32 rushing scores over his final two college seasons.

Switching Cunningham to receiver might prove to be the right decision. But it’s funny this is the year for it to occur. In most recent seasons, Baltimore has been strong and deep at quarterback. Tyrod Taylor backed up Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson briefly backed up Flacco, and Tyler Huntley backed up Jackson. Receiver had been the constant sore spot. Now, those depth charts have flipped. The Ravens have a good receiver group led by Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman, and rookie Tez Walker. The depth behind Jackson at quarterback is questionable. With Huntley signing with the Cleveland Browns, ultimate journeyman Josh Johnson is Jackson’s backup. The team also drafted Kentucky’s Devin Leary in the late rounds.

Had Cunningham remained at quarterback, he could’ve pushed for the No. 2 spot. At wide receiver, he figures to be buried on the depth chart. But if he can play the way he’s practicing, it could be the best long-term play for his career.