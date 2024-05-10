Kaboly: How Najee Harris Handles Fifth-Year Option Decision ‘The $1 Million Question’

Najee Harris watched the Pittsburgh Steelers decline his fifth-year option, a somewhat surprising move to those positioned on the outside. Exercising the running back’s fifth-year option meant guaranteeing him roughly $6.8 million for the 2025 season. While they made no announcements, the team reportedly wants to see his fit in the new offense.

Their decision now means that Harris can become an unrestricted free agent in March. The franchise tag for running backs will be nearly double his fifth-year option, so that’s not happening. If the Steelers keep him, it’s on an extension, or a new contract. But how does he feel about all this?

“That’s gonna be the $1 million question. How is he gonna react? How has he reacted? Will he be a trouble in the locker room?”, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly put it to Joe Starkey recently on 93.7 The Fan. Harris isn’t shy about verbalizing, but even he filters his thoughts, more so this past year.

“We just don’t know that right now, because I don’t know how to take Najee Harris”, Kaboly added. “I don’t know if this is something that he’ll just grin and take it, or if this is something that, the less he gets used, maybe the less they win if that happens, the more he mouths off or becomes a problem”.

For what it’s worth, Starkey asked Kaboly about the rumor spread by his co-worker. Paul Zeise claimed to have some source that told him Harris asked the Steelers to decline his option. By doing so, he has the opportunity to hit free agency faster. Harris’ agent shot that down quickly, for what it’s worth.

That doesn’t bring us much closer to knowing how he feels. We do know that Harris has expressed strong opinions about the financial and production value of the running back position. Whether he wanted his option picked up or not, he surely believes he’s worth $7 million.

If Najee Harris expected the Steelers to pick up his option and did not, then he may very well be displeased. The question then becomes how it manifests itself. He is a business-oriented person and is not above making a business decision.

“I guess we’re just gonna have to wait and see. That’s something you have to monitor throughout the season”, Kaboly said about Harris’ reaction to the option decision. “I’m sure the Steelers think he’s gonna play good soldier, but he can’t be happy. Unless he wanted out, like Paul [Zeise] suggested the birdy said. If not, he can’t be happy, because he just lost $7 million of guaranteed money”.

Unless Harris expects to earn more than $7 million on the open market in free agency next year. That’s a gamble for a running back without speed, but players usually love betting on themselves. The running back market was a bit more robust this offseason than usual, as well.

A 2021 first-round draft pick, Najee Harris has 3,269 career rushing yards on 834 attempts. He has rushed for 22 touchdowns with six receiving touchdowns. Harris earned a Pro Bowl spot during his rookie season as an alternate, and is the only player to rush for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past three seasons.