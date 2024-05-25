‘I’m Trying To Get Better Every Single Day’: Troy Fautanu Knows He’s ‘Not A Finished Product’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted T Troy Fautanu in the first round at pick 20, many people were ecstatic as Fautanu was looked at as one of the best offensive linemen in the draft. Now in Pittsburgh, Fautanu is adjusting on the fly as he looks to get more comfortable playing right tackle and also learns about life in the NFL. He’s also beginning to adjust to his two new quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Fautanu just finished up his first week of OTA’s and spoke with reporters via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube on what it is like learning to play with Wilson and Fields.

“I’m just trying to figure out how they operate, how they run the offense, and hopefully just slide in seamlessly,” said Fautanu. “I’m just trying to learn as much as I can. You’re gonna hear that a lot ’cause I’m not a finished product. I’m trying to get better every single day.”

Every quarterback plays differently, so it will be important for Fautanu, who will likely be a starter at some point this season, to get used to both Wilson’s and Fields’ styles of play. While Wilson is in pole position to open the season as the starting quarterback, there is no guarantee that will happen, nor is there a guarantee that he will end the season as a starter.

Fautanu has played left tackle most of his life and spent his college career at Washington primarily playing left tackle. Transitioning to right tackle, if that ends up being Pittsburgh’s plan, will initially be an adjustment. As seen with both Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones, moving from the natural left tackle position to right tackle isn’t easy and is not an adjustment everyone can make. Fautanu and others around him are confident he can make that adjustment, but it will take time.

As Fautanu said, he is not a finished product, and he is not expected to be. He only just finished his first week of OTAs. It will be interesting to see how he develops through the summer and if he will be ready to take over the starting right tackle position for Week One or if it seems that right tackle isn’t for him.

There is a long time before the start of the season, which means there is a long time to watch Fautanu develop. It will be important not to overreact to every piece of news that comes out about him working at right tackle. It is going to take some time for him to learn and get comfortable with the position. But he is uber-athletic, and the coaching staff feels comfortable he can do it. If they are right, it will be fun to watch how his connection and understanding of how both Wilson and Fields play quarterback.