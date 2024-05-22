‘I Love The Receiver Room’: Russell Wilson Seeing ‘A Lot Of Talent’ In His New Targets

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned over not only their entire quarterback room this offseason, landing with Russell Wilson on top, but they did quite a bit of redecorating in the wide receiver room as well. Only two players from last year’s 53-man roster return from that position, chiefly George Pickens.

While the Steelers drafted Roman Wilson in the third round, they haven’t otherwise made any big moves here. They did sign a trio of journeyman-type wide receivers in Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, and Scotty Miller, however. Russell Wilson is getting to know them all, including Calvin Austin III, as a group. So far, he likes what he sees.

“I’ve seen a lot of talent, a lot of excitement, a lot of confidence, a lot of ability. A lot of guys who are learning and in the process”, he said on the opening day of OTAs, via the team’s website. “That’s the part that you love. I remember when I was a young rookie, and you’re learning the way. You’re learning every detail. Guys like Roman Wilson, who just got here, he’s working his butt off learning”.

Pickens is by far the Steelers’ top receiver, coming off his first 1,000-yard season. Austin did not make major contributions a year ago, but he has impressive speed. Russell Wilson has been impressed with the young receiver’s energy and work ethic so far, as well.

“Calvin Austin, he’s working his tail off, leading the way, front of the line”, Wilson noted. “Guys like [George Pickens], who’s so incredibly talented, but he’s only early in his career, and he’s gonna have so much opportunity. It’s gonna be great for him”.

Both Jefferson and Miller previously worked under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Atlanta. Watkins is new to the system. Veterans Denzel Mims and Marquez Calloway, as well as Dez Fitzpatrick, spent time on the practice squad here last year.

But like Russell Wilson, they’re new to Smith’s scheme. They’re all learning together, however, and Wilson noted how Jefferson and Austin came out to work out with him earlier this offseason (as did TE Pat Freiermuth).

“I love the receiver room”, Wilson concluded. “I love the guys that we have, and we’re gonna be able to compete with those guys and hopefully win a lot of games with the guys we have”.

Still, after losing Diontae Johnson, as well as Allen Robinson II and Miles Boykin, it’s hard to see how the Steelers are better at this position than they were a year ago. You can predict a jump from George Pickens in his third season, surely. But who is Wilson’s second read? Roman Wilson? Austin? Jefferson?

They will spend the offseason trying to figure that question out. At least for now, we can’t rule out the possibility that the answer isn’t currently on the roster. We know that the Steelers previously had conversations about making trades. We also know that Omar Khan is open to making them. And if this group that Russell Wilson says he loves doesn’t step up, the front office will have to find someone new for him to fall head over heels for.