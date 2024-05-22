George Pickens Is Ready To ‘Lead By Example’ As Veteran In WR Room

The wide receiver room in Pittsburgh experienced a bit of a shift this offseason. Diontae Johnson was traded away to the Carolina Panthers, and Allen Robinson II was released from the roster prior to free agency. That leaves George Pickens as the undisputed WR1 on the roster with the most experience at the position.

Calvin Austin III was drafted at the same time as him but hasn’t played nearly as many snaps. Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, and Quez Watkins have all been in the league longer, but one or two of them may not make it past the final roster cutdown in September. Ready or not, Pickens is the leader of the room. He was recently asked if he is ready to be a leader this year.

“Yeah, in a certain way. I lead by example, so whatever I’m doing outside on the field, I think the guys are gonna follow me,” Pickens said in a video posted on the team website.

Pickens’ talent is undeniable. His highlight reel is already very impressive, with just two seasons of experience under his belt. The big question mark, particularly last season, was his maturity. It is unfair to paint him with a broad brush as a player with character issues. He has not had any issues off the field to note. The big thing last year was during the three-game losing streak in which he displayed questionable effort as a blocker near the end zone against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mike Tomlin even had to hold a rare midweek press conference to address some of the spiraling narratives surrounding the Pickens blocking incident. Following the season, Tomlin was asked about the process of Pickens maturing.

“It’s been in all areas, in football and in life,” Tomlin said in a video posted on the Steelers’ YouTube page. “But there’s a lot of meat on that bone, and I’m excited about continuing to be a component of that process with him.”

Pickens is going to need to step up in more ways than one in 2024. As the WR1, he will receive more attention from defenses and the Steelers will be counting on him to handle that well. But he will also need to take that next step as a leader. If his preference is to lead by example, that is fine. Not every leader has to be vocal or give rah-rah speeches to be effective. Just look at Isaac Seumalo on the offensive line, as several players have noted he is a man of very few words.

The Steelers typically extend their players with a year remaining on the contract, so that means Pickens will be looked at next offseason for a potential second deal. His play on the field will obviously play a role in that discussion, but his continued growth in maturity and leadership skills would go a long way toward keeping him in Pittsburgh.